Aurora church to host outdoor fall festival Sept. 7

The New England Congregational Church (shown) will host an outdoor community fall festival for community members.

By Kate Santillan

The New England Congregational Church will host an outdoor community fall festival for community members.

The festival will begin at 11 a.m. Sept. 7 at the church, 406 W. Galena Blvd., Aurora.

The festival features a bounce house, luncheon, games, balloon sculptures and glitter tattoos. The luncheon menu will include sloppy joe sandwiches, roasted chicken breasts, side dishes, drinks and root beer floats. Side dishes and monetary donations are welcome.

In the event of inclement weather, the festival will be held in the church’s Friendship Hall.

For information, call 630-897-8221 or visit newenglandchurch.org.

