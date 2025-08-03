McNally’s Heating and Cooling seeks nominees for HVAC giveaway with Lennox’s Feel the Love program

St, Charles-based McNally’s Heating and Cooling seeks local nominees to receive a free HVAC system through Lennox's Feel the Love Program. (Images provided by McNally's Heating and Cooling)

St. Charles-based McNally’s Heating and Cooling is once again joining forces with Lennox in the annual Feel the Love program to bring comfort and safety to local household.

McNally’s will donate labor and materials to install a brand-new high-efficiency HVAC system – donated by Lennox and completely free of charge – for someone in need this fall. The goal of the program is to help a local family or individual facing hardship who simply cannot afford to replace a failing or unsafe heating system.

“We’re honored to participate in Feel the Love again this year,” Brian McNally, owner of McNally’s Heating and Cooling, said in a news release. “It’s not just about HVAC, it’s about lifting up our neighbors and giving back in a way that brings lasting impact. We want to hear from our community, to help us find the next deserving recipient.”

To qualify, a nominee or their spouse must be the homeowner, and there must be a current need for furnace or A/C replacement.

Home must already have a forced air system with complete ductwork in place. Mini splits, hydronic systems, boilers, wood stoves, outdoor wood boilers, electric baseboard heaters or fireplaces are not eligible to be replaced or added onto with this program. Mobile or manufactured homes are not compatible.

McNally’s is now accepting nominations and is calling on residents across Kane and DuPage counties and beyond to suggest someone who could benefit. Nominations for the Lennox Feel the Love giveaway can be submitted through a quick online form here: feelthelove.com. Nominations are open through Aug. 31.

The winning home will receive their new system during the official Feel the Love Installation Week in October.

Find more information about McNally’s participation in the Feel the Love program here: mcnallyhvac.com/feel-the-love-with-mcnallys.

McNally’s Heating and Cooling is a family-owned company and five-time winner of the “Best of the Fox” award.