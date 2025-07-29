Batavia Depot Museum exhibit celebrates furry friends who leave behind more than paw prints

The Batavia Depot Museum is displaying "Unconditional Love: Batavia's Best Friends Through History," an homage to the pets that have come to define the community. (Provided by Batavia Depot Museum)

The Batavia Depot Museum is showcasing the animals who have come to define life in the community.

To celebrate the exhibit, “Unconditional Love: Batavia’s Best Friends Through History,” a public reception is being held 6 p.m. on Aug. 8.

The exhibit, which is already open free to the public, offers viewing hours 2 to 4 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday at the Batavia Depot Museum, 155 Houston Street, Batavia.

“This feel-good journey through time celebrates the animals who’ve been more than just pets, they’ve been family,” the Batavia Depot Museum stated in a post. “From loyal companions and firehouse heroes to quirky critters with unforgettable stories, you’ll discover just how deep the bond between Batavians and their furry, or feathered, friends goes.”

The exhibit runs through Aug. 24. It will return Oct. 4 through Nov. 23. The exhibit is sponsored by Fat Sam’s for Pets, a pet supply store in Batavia.

To keep the exhibit new and fresh, the Batavia Depot Museum is asking community members to text or email their own pictures or memories of special animals who have been both a part of their story and the story of the Batavia community. You can reach the museum at 630-689-7468 or email museum@bataviaparks.org.

The exhibit is part of this year’s special programming celebrating the Batavia Depot Museum’s 50th anniversary, a joint venture of the Batavia Historical Society and the Batavia Park District.