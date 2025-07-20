Elgin arts studio gets $200K state grant to transform downtown building

An Elgin lawmaker helped secure a state grant for an Elgin-based art studio that plans to refurbish a long-vacant downtown building and turn it into a flourishing gallery and entertainment venue.

State Sen. Cristina Castro, D-Elgin, recently announced $200,000 was awarded to sustain and enhance local arts programs in the northwest suburbs, including Side Street Studio Arts out of Elgin.

“Side Street Studio Arts is reimagining how inclusivity and art can come together to enhance our downtown area,” Castro said in a news release. “By investing in creative programming, enhanced venues and arts organizations, we’re opening the doors to more exhibits and performances that will sustain Elgin’s economic and cultural strengths now and into the future.”

Side Street Studio Arts will receive $200,000 to remodel a building for gallery showcases, live performances and visual art in downtown Elgin. The studio had more than 17,000 people participate in arts programs in 2024.

“We are deeply grateful for this investment in Side Street Studio Arts’ Future Home and in the future of the arts in downtown Elgin. This support will help us transform a long-vacant building into an inclusive, accessible, and vibrant hub for creativity and community connection,” Side Street Studio Arts founder and executive director Erin Rehberg said in a news release. “Side Street is committed to providing free and low-cost arts opportunities for all, and this funding helps us bring new energy, visitors, and economic growth to our city.”

The funds were awarded through the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity’s Tourism Attractions grant program.

The grant program was created to help boost the state’s tourism economy. The program’s recent funding cycle awarded more than $1.6 million to 11 recipients. Grant recipients will use the funds to enhance attractions, increase visitor rates and generate economic growth.