Aurora programs for affordable housing, braille displays get funding boost from U.S. Rep. Lauren Underwood

U.S. Rep. Lauren Underwood, D-Naperville, speaks in this Shaw Local file photo on Wednesday, April 23, 2025, during a rally to support Northern Illinois University’s international students, faculty and staff. Underwood recently helped secure federal funding for affordable housing, environmental cleanup and research in the 14th District. (Mark Busch)

U.S. Rep. Lauren Underwood, D-Naperville, recently helped secure federal funding for affordable housing, environmental cleanup and research in the 14th District.

In Kane County, funds will support two Aurora programs: The Neighbor Project and A Cubed Design LLC, according to a news release.

The Neighbor Project will receive $57,000 to support lower housing costs, expand housing supply, create economic opportunity, revitalize neighborhoods and strengthen communities. The funds were provided by NeighborWorks America through the NeighborWorks Flexible Impact Grant program. NeighborWorks America is a nonprofit established by Congress to provide financial and technical support around 250 local and regional partner organizations.

A Cubed Design was awarded $305,000 to develop an affordable, durable and user-repairable refreshable braille display. The project’s goal is to address the limited accessibility and high cost of refreshable braille technology. The funds were awarded by a Small Business Innovation Research Phase I grant through the National Science Foundation.