Search for new St. Charles police chief down to final candidate

From left, St. Charles City Administrator Heather McGuire, former Mayor Lora Vitek and now-retired Police Chief James Keegan are shown last year. The search for Keegan's replacement is down to a final candidate. (David Petesch)

After operating without a chief of police since November, St. Charles has decided on its next top law enforcement official, but is keeping the candidate’s identity under wraps.

The position opened when former Police Chief James Keegan resigned on March 19 after more than four months of personal leave beginning in November 2024. Former Deputy Chief Eric Majewski has been serving as interim police chief while the city conducted a national search for the next chief.

The search concluded on July 7, when the final round of interviews were held. The selected candidate, however, has yet to be revealed.

City Administrator Heather McGuire said Tuesday, July 15, that the city made an offer on July 8 and is waiting for the candidate to formalize his acceptance. She said personnel matters including a background check and finalizing departing paperwork with their current employer must be completed before the candidate’s name can be revealed.

“The Mayor, City Council and staff are all unanimously excited about the selection of this candidate and we’re looking forward to his announcement,” McGuire said. “We’re just now waiting for that announcement so we can get into who it is and what experience he’s bringing.”

Once a formal agreement is reached, the appointment will need City Council approval before the candidate can be sworn in by Mayor Clint Hull.

McGuire said that, pending execution of the background checks and personnel matters, the Council is expected to vote on the appointment during the Sept. 2 meeting. If the selection is approved by council, Hull would conduct the swearing in at the same meeting, and the new chief would officially start on Sept. 15.

The city began a national search in May with the help of Florida-based consulting group MGT.

The initial pool of 47 applications was narrowed down in multiple rounds of interviews during special City Council meetings.

Candidates went through a screening interview with MGT consultants, followed by separate rounds of interviews with the Mayor and city administrators, directors of city staff, police department representatives and City Council members.