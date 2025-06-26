Kane County Chronicle 2024-2025 girls soccer All-Area team

Kaneland's Erin Doucette (left) and Sycamore's Cortni Kruizenga go after the ball Wednesday, April 30, 2025, during their game at Kaneland High School in Maple Park. (Mark Busch)

First team

Erin Doucette

Erin Doucette, jr., midfielder, Kaneland: Doucette broke the Knights’ single-season scoring record, netting 40 goals on the season and adding nine assists on her way to earning All-State honors.

Zoe Gannon

Zoe Gannon, sr., defender, Kaneland: An All-Sectional selection, Gannon had two goals and two assists while assisting the Knights to 16 shutouts on the season.

Batavia's Hannah Hickman (vipisphotos)

Hannah Hickman, sr., defender, Batavia: Hickman anchored the Bulldogs’ backline to seven shutouts on the season and finished with All-State honors.

St. Charles North's Keira Kelly (Photo Provided By St. Charles North Athlet)

Keira Kelly, sr., midfielder, St. Charles North: An All-State honoree for the North Stars, Kelly finished the season with two goals and an assist.

Burlington Central’s Alison Kowall goes after the ball during the Class 2A state semifinal game against Crystal Lake Central at North Central College in Naperville on Friday, May 31, 2024. (Sandy Bressner)

Ali Kowall, jr., defender, Burlington Central: Kowall anchored the Rockets to seven shutouts on the season and had a goal and three assists to earn All-Sectional honors. She also recorded 16 saves and a shutout in net.

St. Charles East's Sidney Lazenby (Photo Provided By St. Charles East Athle)

Sidney Lazenby, sr., goalkeeper, St. Charles East: Lazenby had 12.5 shutouts in net for the Saints, recording an .867 goals allowed average and 59 saves on her way to earning All-State honors.

St. Charles East's Mya Leon (Photo Provided By St. Charles East A)

Mya Leon, fr., striker, St. Charles East: The Kane County Chronicle Girls Soccer Player of the Year, Leon finished the season with 34 goals and 12 assists. She was the Golden Boot winner in the DuKane Conference and one of two freshmen named to the All-State team.

St. Charles North's Aubri Magana (Photo Provided By St. Charles North Athletics)

Aubri Magana, so., defender, St. Charles North: An All-Sectional honoree, Magana anchored the North Stars to nine shutout victories on the season.

St. Francis' Macie Schweiner (Photo Provided By St. Francis Athletics)

Macie Schweiner, jr., midfielder, St. Francis: An All-Sectional selection, Schweiner led the Spartans with 26 goals and had four assists.

St. Francis' Elle Wainscott (Photo Provided By St. Francis Athletics)

Elle Wainscott, sr., defender, St. Francis: Wainscott held down the backline for the Spartans, who earned five shutouts on the season. She also had two goals and three assists.

St. Charles East's Sophia Wollenberg (Photo Provided By St. Charles East )

Sophia Wollenberg, so., midfielder, St. Charles East: Wollenberg, an All-Sectional honoree, recorded 22 goals and 16 assists for the Saints, which were both second-bests on the team.

Honorable mention

Hannah Boyer, sr., Kaneland

Harley Duraski, so., St. Francis

Corinne Faivre, fr., Kaneland

Alyssa Houk, sr., Geneva

Kendall Grigg, jr., Burlington Central

Presley Kannaka, so., St. Charles East

Caroline Kiesler, so., St. Francis

Kenzie Lorkowski, jr., Burlington Central

Olivia Lujano, jr., Aurora Central Catholic

Taylor Mills, fr., Kaneland

Alexa Schorr, sr., Batavia

Madi Shanahan, so., St. Charles North

Qori Strotkamp, fr., St. Charles East

Emma Wecker, jr., Batavia

Leah Zimberoff, so., Batavia