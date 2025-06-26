Kane County Chronicle 2024-2025 girls soccer All-Area team

First team
Erin Doucette, jr., midfielder, Kaneland: Doucette broke the Knights’ single-season scoring record, netting 40 goals on the season and adding nine assists on her way to earning All-State honors.
Zoe Gannon, sr., defender, Kaneland: An All-Sectional selection, Gannon had two goals and two assists while assisting the Knights to 16 shutouts on the season.
Hannah Hickman, sr., defender, Batavia: Hickman anchored the Bulldogs’ backline to seven shutouts on the season and finished with All-State honors.
Keira Kelly, sr., midfielder, St. Charles North: An All-State honoree for the North Stars, Kelly finished the season with two goals and an assist.
Ali Kowall, jr., defender, Burlington Central: Kowall anchored the Rockets to seven shutouts on the season and had a goal and three assists to earn All-Sectional honors. She also recorded 16 saves and a shutout in net.
Sidney Lazenby, sr., goalkeeper, St. Charles East: Lazenby had 12.5 shutouts in net for the Saints, recording an .867 goals allowed average and 59 saves on her way to earning All-State honors.
Mya Leon, fr., striker, St. Charles East: The Kane County Chronicle Girls Soccer Player of the Year, Leon finished the season with 34 goals and 12 assists. She was the Golden Boot winner in the DuKane Conference and one of two freshmen named to the All-State team.
Aubri Magana, so., defender, St. Charles North: An All-Sectional honoree, Magana anchored the North Stars to nine shutout victories on the season.
Macie Schweiner, jr., midfielder, St. Francis: An All-Sectional selection, Schweiner led the Spartans with 26 goals and had four assists.
Elle Wainscott, sr., defender, St. Francis: Wainscott held down the backline for the Spartans, who earned five shutouts on the season. She also had two goals and three assists.
Sophia Wollenberg, so., midfielder, St. Charles East: Wollenberg, an All-Sectional honoree, recorded 22 goals and 16 assists for the Saints, which were both second-bests on the team.
Honorable mention
Hannah Boyer, sr., Kaneland
Harley Duraski, so., St. Francis
Corinne Faivre, fr., Kaneland
Alyssa Houk, sr., Geneva
Kendall Grigg, jr., Burlington Central
Presley Kannaka, so., St. Charles East
Caroline Kiesler, so., St. Francis
Kenzie Lorkowski, jr., Burlington Central
Olivia Lujano, jr., Aurora Central Catholic
Taylor Mills, fr., Kaneland
Alexa Schorr, sr., Batavia
Madi Shanahan, so., St. Charles North
Qori Strotkamp, fr., St. Charles East
Emma Wecker, jr., Batavia
Leah Zimberoff, so., Batavia