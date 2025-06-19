Kane County Chronicle 2024-25 Girls track and field Athlete of the Year: Rosary’s Katie Kostro

Katie Kostro of Rosary competes in the high jump during the Kane County girls track and field meet at East Aurora High School Friday, May 2, 2025 in Aurora Ill. Kostro took first. (Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com/Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com)

Standing at the bottom of the podium at state was a bit of a wake-up call for Rosary’s Katie Kostro last season.

After taking ninth in the Class 2A high jump, the then-sophomore left her first trip to O’Brien Field in Charleston dissatisfied and knew she wanted two things in her junior season.

First, get the school record in the event, which was 1.65 meters by Amy Kus in 2008.

And follow it up with a state title.

Kostro achieved both goals.

Kostro finished the season jumping a personal-best 1.7 meters (5 feet, 7 inches) at the state meet, further cementing her school record and securing the state title at the same time.

For her accomplishments, Kostro is the 2025 Kane County Chronicle Girls Track and Field Athlete of the Year.

“I’m really happy that I was able to accomplish both of those goals,” Kostro said. “I honestly could not have done it without the help of my family, coaches and friends there.”

Being a one-event extraordinaire hasn’t always been Kostro’s style in track and field. As a sophomore, along with qualifying for state in the high jump, she also was a state qualifier in the 100- and 300-meter hurdles while also running a leg on the state-qualifying 4x400 relay.

This season, Kostro said she knew she had to focus on the high jump.

“I really enjoyed those four events and working with my team, but doing all those events put so much pressure on your body,” Kostro said. “And for me, high jump is something I’m really passionate about, so I just set my mind to that this season.”

Kostro ended the outdoor season going undefeated in the high jump, winning all five meets she participated in. After struggling indoors and early in the outdoor season, Kostro said the big turning point was at the Kane County Meet, where she cleared 1.69 meters (5-6.5) to not only secure the school record but also qualify for the Nike Nationals in Eugene, Oregon.

“It really gave me that confidence to keep going and just gave me the notion that I could do more,” Kostro said. “So I worked harder and ended up winning sectionals a few weeks later against some really good competition and that just set me up well for state.”

The confidence boost was put on full display at both the Sterling Sectional and the state meet with both coming down to a battle between her and Mendota sophomore Mariyah Elam, who was the reigning state champion in the event.

Both times Kostro outdueled Elam. The junior needed only one jump at 1.7 meters at state to take Elam’s crown.

“There were so many emotions going through my head after that jump,” Kostro said. “I honestly started tearing up. I was just ecstatic at the time and just ran over to the fence to celebrate with my friends and coaches and just wanted to give them a hug.”

With one season left with the Royals, Kostro said she’d be open to getting back into events such as the 100 hurdles. But her main focus will be making sure she retains her crown to end her senior year.

“I’ve just got to stay with it and keep my confidence throughout the season,” Kostro said. “I just hope to improve and keep working hard.”