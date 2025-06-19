Kane County Chronicle 2024-25 girls track and field All-Area team

St. Charles North’s Kara Glenn leads the pack at the start of the 3,200-meter run at the IHSA Class 3A Hoffman Estates girls track and field sectional meet in Hoffman Estates on Thursday, April 15, 2025. (John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald./John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.)

Headlined by 2025 Kane County Chronicle Girls Track and Field Athlete of the Year Katie Kostro, here is the Kane County Chronicle All-Area girls track and field team:

Erin Hinsdale of St. Francis competes in the 600 Meter at the St. Charles North Girls Invitational Saturday, April 12, 2025 in St. Charles Ill. Hinsdale won the event. (Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com/Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com)

Track events

Margaret Andrezjewski, junior, St. Francis: A key part of the Spartans’ distance crew, the junior ran a personal-best 2:13.05 in the 800-meter run at state to take third place for All-State honors. She finished 10th in the 1,600.

Sofia Borter, junior, Geneva: Borter ended her season on a high note, running personal bests in the 1,600 (5:00.33) and 3,200 (10:55.45) on her way to taking 11th and 12th, respectively, at the state meet.

Kara Glenn, freshman, St. Charles North: Bursting onto the distance scene, Glenn was one of five freshmen to break the 11-minute mark in the 3,200, running a 10:51.07 for 10th place at state. She ran a 5:08.02 in the 1,600 and 2:19.32 in the 800.

Avery Hacker, sophomore, Batavia: Hacker followed up her breakout freshman campaign in a big way. The sophomore concluded her season running a 10:43.96 in the 3,200 at state, taking eighth place and securing All-State honors.

Erin Hinsdale, sophomore, St. Francis: A main focal point of the Spartans’ young distance core, Hinsdale was an All-State honoree in the 800 after running a 2:13.91 for fourth place. She also qualified for state in the 1,600. She was 16th.

Cecilia Hilby, junior, Aurora Central Catholic: Hilby secured her third straight All-State honor in the 800, taking sixth at state after running a personal-best time of 2:15.42.

Elena Mamminga, sophomore, St. Francis: The longer-distance member of the Spartans’ young crew, Mamminga ran a personal-best 10:46.86 in the 3,200 at state to take sixth place and earn All-State honors.

Elizabeth Wende, junior, Batavia: Wende showcased what she could do as an individual after mainly being used in relays as a sophomore. While she helped the 4x100 and 4x400 relays to state, she also ran a school-record 57.50 in the 400 and took 12th in state in the event.

Burlington Central's LaRaiya Cunningham-Duncan long jumps on Thursday, May 8, 2025, during the Fox Valley Conference Girls Track and Field Meet at Huntley High School. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver Shaw Media )

Field events

LaRaiya Cunningham-Duncan, freshman, Burlington Central: Cunningham-Duncan capped her first high school season with All-State honors after she jumped 11.64 meters (38 feet, 2.25 inches) to take sixth place at state in the Class 3A triple jump.

Katie Kostro, junior, Rosary: The 2025 Kane County Chronicle Girls Track and Field Athlete of the Year, Kostro cleared a personal-best 1.7 meters (5 feet, 7 inches) to win the Class 2A high jump state title.

Tosin Oshin, senior, St. Charles North: A cornerstone of a surging North Stars team, Oshin tossed the shot put 11.95 meters (39 feet, 2.5 inches) at the Hoffman Estates Sectional to qualify for state, where she finished 17th.

Molly Russelburg, sophomore, Aurora Central Catholic: Russelburg cleared 3.67 meters (12 feet, 1/2 inch) at the Sterling Sectional for the top jump among Class 2A pole vaulters. She took fifth at state for All-State honors after clearing 3.30 meters.

Abby Wirth, sophomore, Batavia: Wirth set a school record in the triple jump in her second season, leaping 11.6 meters (38 feet, 3/4 inch) at the Hoffman Estates Sectional. She finished 13th in the event at state and also was part of the state-qualifying 4x400 team.

IHSA Girls State Track & Field St. Charles North’s Alanna Gupta competes in the 4x800 relay during the IHSA Class 3A Girls Track & Field State Finals on Saturday, May 24, 2025. (Tiffany Blanchette/Tiffany Blanchette)

Relays

Geneva’s 4x100 and 4x200 relays: Hadley Mason, Bridget Hecker, Annabel Stevenson and Alyssa Flotte ran a 48.45 in the 4x100 at the Hoffman Estates Sectional before taking 20th at state and ran a 1:43.55 in the 4x200 a week before finishing 25th at state.

St. Charles East’s 4x400 relay: Luca Ketter, Mady Piekarz, Siri Forsell and Nicole Mayer had a season-best time of 3:55.04 in the state finals to take ninth place and earn All-State honors.

St. Charles North’s 4x400 relay: Alanna Gupta, Carly Coxworth, Elise Pimsner and Ava Miedema ran a school-record 3:57.71 at the state meet to take 14th place in the preliminaries.

St. Charles North’s 4x800 relay: Julia Rodney, Reese Thomas, Alanna Gupta and Gwen Hobson took home their second consecutive All-State honor after a seventh-place finish in the event. The foursome ran a school-record 9:13.36 in the preliminary round to advance to the state final.