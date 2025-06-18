St. Charles breweries drafting up new beer for charity

The STC Six breweries will launch their 2025 collaborative beer, a West Coast Pilsner benefiting Support Over Stigma, at 5 p.m. Wednesday, June 18, 2025, at Pollyanna Brewing & Distilling in St. Charles. (Photo Provided by the St. Charles Business Alliance)

ST. CHARLES – The STC Six, a group of local breweries, collaborated once again to launch its fourth annual beer for a good cause.

A portion of proceeds from this year’s brew sales will benefit Support Over Stigma, a nonprofit that provides mental health resources for veterans, military personnel and first responders.

The new beer will debut at 5 p.m. Wednesday, June 18, at Pollyanna Brewing & Distilling, 106 S. Riverside Ave. in St. Charles. Community members are invited to attend the launch event and support the cause.

The 2025 brew, dubbed “STC Six 2025,” is a West Coast Pilsner that combines the hop-forward flavor of a pale ale with the crisp drinkability of a pilsner, according to a news release.

“It’s a true beer lover’s beer,” Eric Bramwell, head brewer and co-founder of Riverlands Brewing, said. “Brewed with lager yeast and hopped with Simcoe, Krush, Riwaka and Rakau hops, one can expect notes of citrus, tropical fruit and a bit of pine.”

One dollar from every sale of the collaborative beer and limited-edition glassware will be donated to Support Over Stigma. Founded in 2020, the nonprofit has provided life-saving outreach, trauma-informed education, and mental health support to more than 26,000 people.

The STC Six includes 93 Octane Brewery, Alter Brewing + Kitchen, Broken Brix Fermentation Emporium, D&G Brewing, Pollyanna Brewing & Distilling and Riverlands Brewing.

For more information on the collaborative brew, visit stcsix.com. For more information on Support Over Stigma, visit supportoverstigma.org.