Geneva History Museum creates interactive map of veterans’ graves

Charles Nathan Everts was a Union sergeant in the Civil War, in Company D, 4th Regiment of the Kansas Infantry.

He died on Feb. 28, 1862, at age 43. He is buried in West Side Cemetery, 302 Stevens St., Geneva, one of 109 war veterans the Geneva History Museum has tagged in a newly-created online, interactive map.

A click on the red star will say who is buried there and how they served.

Almar J. Sandberg, 25, an Army private, served in World War 1 in the 161st Depot Brigade, died on Oct. 8, 1918.

Also buried there is Glenn Howard McConnaughay, who served in World War II as a military police officer in the Army Air Corp.

Some might remember him as a former police chief of Geneva, who died Sept. 12, 2017 at age 96.

A sign in the cemetery will have a QR code so that the community can learn about those who served, with images and information about each veteran from the museum’s archives.

The museum’s interactive map came from the work Chuck and Heidi Howlett’s did to restore the cemetery’s headstones.