‘A tragic accident’: No charges for family member of St. Charles 5-year-old killed in driveway accident

(File photo) Kane County State's Attorney Jamie Mosser announced on June 4 that no charges will be filed against the family member of St. Charles 5-year-old after a fatal accident on May 27, 2025. (Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com/Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com)

The family member involved in a fatal accident last week that resulted in the death of a 5-year-old St. Charles child will not face charges as the Kane County State’s Attorney called the incident a “tragic accident.”

In a June 4 news release, State’s Attorney Jamie Mosser said no charges will be filed.

“This was a heartbreaking and tragic accident that has devastated a family and deeply affected the community,” Mosser said in the release. “After a comprehensive review of the evidence, it is clear that this was not the result of criminal conduct, recklessness, or negligence. It was a moment that no family member of a loved one should ever have to experience. My heart goes out to everyone impacted by this tragedy, especially the family of this young boy.”

The incident occurred just after 5 p.m. on Tuesday, May 27, when the child was struck by a vehicle driven by an immediate family member in the driveway of their home at the 4000 block of Royal Fox Drive.

Officers arrived on the scene and attempted life-saving measures before taking the child to Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital in Geneva, where he was pronounced dead.

St. Charles Police conducted the investigation with assistance from the Kane County Accident Reconstruction Team. The driver and the family were fully cooperative with the investigation, police said.

After reviewing the investigation findings, Mosser and Deputy Police Chief Rich Clark announced in a Wednesday news release that the incident was ruled an accident and no charges will be filed.

“Our entire Police Department and all First Responders grieve alongside the family and friends affected by this tragic accident,” Clark said in the release. “This tragedy greatly touched our entire community, and our young resident will continue to forever be in our hearts and minds.”

The names of those involved and the driver’s relation to the child have not been released.