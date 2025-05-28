St. Charles child dies after being struck by vehicle driven by family member

A 5-year-old St. Charles child died Tuesday evening after being struck by a vehicle in their family’s driveway, according to the St. Charles Police Department.

St. Charles Police and Fire Departments responded to the scene in the 4000 block of Royal Fox Drive just after 5 p.m. on May 27, Deputy Police Chief Richard Clark confirmed in a news release Wednesday.

When officers arrived at the scene, a neighbor was performing CPR on the child and officers immediately took over, according to the release.

Officers attempted life-saving measures at the scene before taking the child to Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital in Geneva, where the child was pronounced dead, according to the release.

The vehicle involved was driven by an immediate family member of the child. The driver has been cooperating with the police investigation, according to the release.

The crash investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is encouraged to contact the police department at 630-377-4435.