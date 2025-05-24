St. Charles North logs fastest 4x800 time in state preliminary round: Friday’s Kane County sports roundup

Girls track and field

Class 3A state preliminaries

St. Charles North’s 4x800-meter relay team of junior Reese Thomas and sophomores Gwen Hobson, Alanna Gupta and Julia Rodney ran a 9:13.36 for the top time in the preliminary rounds to advance to Saturday’s final.

Hobson also qualified in the finals for the 800, running a 2:15.25 to clinch the 12th and final qualifying spot by .04 seconds.

Geneva junior Sofia Borter qualified for Saturday’s 1,600 final after finishing eighth in the preliminaries, running a personal-best 5:00.33. She’s also set to run in the 3,200 Saturday.

St. Charles East ran a 3:55.33 for ninth place in the preliminary rounds to advance in the 4x400 relay.

Batavia sophomore Abby Wirth qualified for the finals in the triple jump after clearing 11.24 meters in her second attempt.

Class 2A state preliminaries

St. Francis sophomore Erin Hinsdale and junior Margaret Andrzejewski each clinched a spot in the 800 finals to make up two of the Spartans’ four finals qualifiers.

Hinsdale took fifth after running 2:16.85, while Andrzejewski finished in 2:17.22 for eighth. The junior also qualified in the 1,600 after taking 12th in 5:05.43, while the 4x800 team of Alicen Sheldon, Ashley Spahn, Elena Mamminga and Cate Earl took ninth in 9:50.65 to qualify for the finals.

Aurora Central Catholic junior Cecilia Hilby also qualified in the 800, running a 2:17.14 for sixth. The Chargers also saw sophomore Molly Russelburg qualify for the pole vault finals after clearing 3.20 meters.

Rosary junior Katie Kostro also qualified for the finals of the high jump, clearing 1.55 meters.

Softball

St. Charles North 5, Geneva 4

Mack Patterson tied the game at 4-4 with her third single of the day, while Abby Zawadski followed it with a go-ahead sacrifice fly to help the North Stars (20-9, 10-4 DuKane) secure a share of the DuKane Conference title with a win over the Vikings (7-23, 0-14).

Paige Murray led the North Stars on the mound, allowing just two hits and striking out seven over 4⅔ innings.

The Vikings scored all four of their runs in the sixth inning to take the lead. Clara Lyons had a two-run double to cap off the scoring while Kaitlyn Sprague and Megan O’Connor each had an RBI.

Baseball

Rockford Christian 13, Aurora Central Catholic 11 (8 innings)

Aidan Crisci finished with three hits and three RBIs while Nick Czerak, Tyler Davis and Jackson Michels each had two hits — including a double — and two RBIs as the fourth-seeded Chargers fell in a Class 2A regional semifinal game. The Chargers finish the season with a 14-17 record.