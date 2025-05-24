Affordable housing proposal gets first green light from Batavia City Council

Proposed affordable apartment development near the Fox River in Batavia received an endorsement from City Council members at their Monday meeting.

A proposed affordable apartment development near the Fox River in Batavia received an endorsement from City Council members this week.

The city is in the early stages of reviewing plans to convert the vacant former quarry site just east of the Fox River into a three-story, 72-unit, affordable apartment building called The Residence at River Point.

The $24 million project would overlook Clark Island Park and the Fox River from across the street on the east side of Route 25.

The Fox River Affordable Housing Corp., a nonprofit development entity of the Housing Authority of Elgin, submitted plans for the project in March, which were reviewed first by council members during the May 13 Committee of the Whole meeting.

While the city has not begun its formal review process of the development plans, petitioners are seeking approval of a TIF funding agreement for the project and a letter of intent to consider the project in the meantime.

Developers are seeking $1.2 million TIF funding from the city to purchase the property at 400 S. River St. (Route 25), as well as the city’s endorsement of their efforts in seeking additional financial aid.

Housing Authority of Elgin Executive Director Martell Armstrong told council members that they intend to purchase the property by the end of this year. They are also aiming to get entitlements from the City by year’s end and begin construction by November 2026.

The request received a positive recommendation from the Committee of the Whole, and was approved by City Council members in an unanimous vote at their May 19 meeting.

The approval of the letter of intent and TIF support funding does not obligate the city to approve the project, for which the formal review process has yet to begin.

The permitting process, which would include rezoning the property, is expected to take several months and will be reviewed first by the Plan Commission.

Should project receive approval, the funding for the purchase of the property would come from TIF District 3, established in 2005 to drive downtown development.

Before the vote, City Council members briefly discussed the development.

Alderman Alan Wolff stressed the city’s need for different types of housing stock like the proposed affordable apartments, and added that he thinks the site is a perfect location for this type of project.

Alderman Kevin Malone agreed with Wolff and expressed his support for using TIF funding, which he said is intended for developments like this, that will improve the area.

“Seems like a no brainer to me,” Malone said. “This would, without a doubt, turn a literal rock field into some place people can live.”

Alderman Dustin Pieper said, given the size of the project, if it does get built, the city would likely see a quick return on their investment.