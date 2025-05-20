St. Charles Mayor Hull appoints committee chairmen, seeks City Clerk applicants

St. Charles Mayor Clint Hull leads his first meeting on Monday, May 5, 2025 at St. Charles City Hall. (Sandy Bressner)

St. Charles Mayor Clint Hull appointed City Council members to chair the council’s various committees at the May 19 meeting, and an interim City Clerk while the city conducts a search to fill the vacant position.

After running unopposed, Clerk-elect Susan Hanson was not sworn in with her fellow elected officials on May 5 because she moved outside of city limits after the election.

At the May 19 City Council meeting, Hull declared the vacancy left by Hanson, reappointed former Clerk Nancy Garrison as interim clerk and announced that the city was seeking applicants to fill the position. Each was approved in separate unanimous votes.

Those interested in filling the role should submit a letter of interest and resume to Deputy Clerk Marzena Sheets at msheets@stcharlesil.gov. Applicants must reside within St. Charles city limits.

At the same meeting, Hull appointed Alderperson Ron Silkaitis as appointed Mayor Pro Tem and made multiple committee chairmen appointments.

Alderpersons Steve Weber and Mark Foulkes were appointed chair and vice chair of the Government Operations Committee, respectively.

Alderpersons Ryan Bongard and David Pietryla were appointed chair and vice chair of the Government Services Committee, respectively.

Alderpersons Bryan Wirball and Jayme Muenz were appointed chair and vice chair of the Planning and Development Committee, respectively.

All appointments were approved in unanimous votes. Each appointment is for one year and will expire on April 30, 2026.