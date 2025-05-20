Route 31 underpass in Geneva to close for 2 days

The Illinois Route 31 underpass in Geneva will be closed for two days starting at 9 a.m. Monday, June 2, as Union Pacific conducts train bridge repairs. (File Photo)

The Illinois Route 31 underpass in Geneva will be closed for two days beginning 9 a.m. Monday, June 2, as Union Pacific conducts train bridge repairs, officials announced in a news release.

Route 31 will be shut down to through traffic from Third to South streets until 5 p.m. Tuesday, June 3.

Commuter trains will continue to operate on their regular schedule.

Union Pacific will place signs to inform drivers of the upcoming closure.

The official detour route will direct motorists traveling north on Route 31 to use Fabyan Parkway, Illinois Route 25 and State Street/Illinois Route 38, instead.

The detour will be reversed for drivers heading south on Route 31. Trucks should use the official detour route, the release stated.

Local traffic can also use Third Street to cross the Union Pacific-West Railway tracks. Both drivers and downtown patrons should use caution given the anticipated influx of cars on Third Street.

The repair schedule is weather-dependent and subject to change. Project updates will be posted on the city’s website, www.geneva.il.us.