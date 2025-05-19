What’s shakin’, bacon? Kane Forest Preserve to present history of pigs, pork

Cliff McConville with some of his crate-free pigs at his All Grass Farms in Kane County just south of Algonquin along Route 31. The pigs will be processed for bacon, pork chops and bratwurst. The history of pigs and pork will be presented Saturday, June 28, at the Barbara Belding Lodge, at the Brewster Creek Forest Preserve,6N921 Illinois Route 25, St. Charles. (Paul Valade)

Learn about the history of pigs and pork, focusing on the Midwest, with “Wild Boar to Baconfest” 9:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday, June 28, at the Barbara Belding Lodge, at the Brewster Creek Forest Preserve, 6N921 Route 25, St. Charles.

This is a Learn from the Experts program, featuring food historian Cynthia Clampitt, who will discuss pork, the most eaten meat in the world.

Pigs were the first food animals to be domesticated. Their history with humans dates back more than 12,000 years.

The program is free and open for those age 18 and older. Advance registration is required online at kaneforest.com, at 630-444-3190 or email programs@kaneforest.com.

The Kane County Forest Preserve District, the St. Charles and Geneva Park Districts sponsor the Learn from the Experts programs.

