Maple Park farm celebrates 60 years this season

Wiltse’s Farm opened its doors for the 60th season in Maple Park last month, and is offering spring season specials until June.

Guests who visit the farm at 50W379 Route 38 during the month of May can take part in the following events:

Monday Giveaways: Every purchase made at the farm enters customers for a chance to win prizes, awarded each Monday.

Senior Tuesdays: Guests ages 65 and older receive 10% off all greenhouse plants every Tuesday.

This spring, Wiltse’s Farm is offering fresh asparagus, greenhouse plants, and mulch. Mulch delivery is available for Kane County residents.

Coming this summer, will be three varieties of sweet corn, seasonal produce, sunflowers. self-pick fields of flowers will also be open to guests.

Food truck season at the farm kicked off on Mother’s Day weekend. Visit Wiltse’s Facebook or Instagram pages for more information on the food truck schedule.

Wiltse’s Farm was started in 1965 by Marie and Jerome “Red” Wiltse. Today the farm is run by their children, co-owners Patty Marco and Kate Wiltse.

“For six decades, we’ve been more than a farm, we’ve been a place where memories are made,” Wiltse said in a news release. “We’re proud of our heritage and can’t wait to share the legacy of the farm with all of our customers.”

“Our mom, Marie Wiltse, took great pride in providing the highest quality produce to her customers as she would her own family. Gardening was her passion and we continue to uphold her standards,” Marco said in the release.

For more information about farm hours and produce availability, visit WiltseFarm.com.