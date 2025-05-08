Aurora Youth Services hosts annual sports event

A middle school student participates in a past Aurora Annual Sports Festival. This year's event is from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m Friday, May 9 at Phillips Park, 828 Montgomery Road, Aurora. (Provided by City of Aurora)

The city of Aurora’s Youth Services Division will honor National Physical Fitness and Sports month by hosting the 31st Annual Sports Festival from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m Friday, May 9 at Phillips Park, 828 Montgomery Road, Aurora, officials announced in a news release.

The festival features more than 1,200 student athletes from 14 middle schools in Aurora who will compete in basketball, soccer, softball, bowling, skating, chess, checkers, corn hole, volleyball, golf and tennis.

“For 31 years, the Aurora Sports Festival has made its mark as a day of friendly competition between all Aurora middle school students,” Youth Services Manager Simon Rodriguez stated in the release.

The event includes more than 100 volunteers and vendors participating.

Participants compete in activities focusing on key values of sportsmanship, teamwork and civic pride.