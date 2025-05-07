Aurora Central Catholic goes 3 for 3 on the day: Tuesday’s Kane County Chronicle sports roundup

Baseball

Aurora Central Catholic 3, IC Catholic 1: Brodie Curry recorded three hits and Luke Torrance drove in two runs to help the Chargers (13-10, 4-4 CCL) to a low-scoring victory. Cayden Lohrey pitched five shutout innings in the victory.

St. Francis 12, De La Salle 2 (5 innings): The Spartans (19-3, 8-0 CCL) put up seven runs in the first inning, which was more than enough to help them extend their winning streak to 14 games.

James McGrath led the way offensively, picking up four hits while driving home two runs. Colt Armbrust also had two RBIs on the day off of a double.

Softball

Aurora Central Catholic 12, IC Catholic 4: Addison McCarthy went 3 for 3 with a home run and drove in five runs from the nine spot as the Chargers (20-7, 8-3 GCAC - White) secured their second straight 20-win season.

Six other Chargers players finished with multi-hit games, with Grace Grunloh joining McCarthy with three hits. Jessica Pleckham finished with two hits and also added two RBIs.

Kaneland 16, Oswego East 4 (5 innings): Brynn Woods and Addison Coulter each drove in three runs to pace the Knights (16-10) to an offensive explosion against the Wolves.

Woods, Angelina Campise (two RBIs) and Lillyana Crawford each finished with three hits in the contest. Makayla Jonutz added two RBIs.

McHenry 1, Burlington Central 0: Izzy Reed allowed just two hits and struck out seven over five innings of work, but Allit Botkin provided the Rockets’ (12-14, 9-5 Fox Valley) only hit in the low-scoring loss.

Girls soccer

Aurora Central Catholic 6, IMSA 0: The Chargers (11-5-1) celebrated senior night with a big win over their crosstown rivals.

Wheaton North 3, Geneva 1: The Vikings (4-8-4, 1-3 DuKane) dropped their third straight conference game with the loss.