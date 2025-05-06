Volunteer Fair being held at Batavia Public Library Tuesday

Batavia Public Library is hosting the Winter Challenge through Jan. 31, 2025. The library is located 10 S. Batavia Ave. (Photo provided by Batavia Public Library)

More than 30 non-profit organizations are gathering under one roof, enabling community members a chance to explore opportunities for community service during the Volunteer Fair in Batavia.

The fair is from 2 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, May 6 in the Batavia Public Library, 10 S Batavia Avenue. The free event is hosted by the Batavia Chamber of Commerce. No prior registration is necessary.

The event is designed to connect passionate individuals with local organizations, who do everything from supporting animal rescue, to aiding those in need.

“We believe that by coming together to serve our community, we not only make a tangible impact but also forge lasting bonds that strengthen the fabric of society,” Margaret Perreault, president and CEO of the Batavia Chamber of Commerce said in a release. “Whether you’re a seasoned volunteer or considering dipping your toes into community service for the first time, we welcome you to join us and discover the many ways you can make a difference.”

The participating organizations feature volunteer opportunities for community members of all ages. Several of the volunteering opportunities are tailored for students fulfilling service hours, senior citizens and retirees, and workplace professionals who have time constraints.

The fair will also feature the League of Women Voters of Central Kane County, who will be on-site to register voters and discuss the importance of civic engagement.

For more information, contact Patti Anselme, special events coordinator for the chamber, at 630-879-7134 or patt@bataviachamber.org.