New Kaneland D302 School Board sworn in

Newly elected Kaneland D302 School Board Member Scott Stalcup (left) is sworn in by Superintendent Kurt Rohlwing during an April 28, 2025, School Board meeting. (Photo provided by Kaneland School District 302)

The Kaneland D302 School Board welcomed its newest member Monday evening.

Newly elected board bember and Sugar Grove resident Scott Stalcup was sworn in by Superintendent Kurt Rohlwing along with the rest of the board at the April 28 School Board meeting.

Stalcup was the only newcomer in the April election. Incumbent candidates Aaron Lawler and Jennifer Simmons were also re-elected. Former board president Addam Gonzales was not reelected.

Each of the candidates sworn in on Monday will serve four-year terms ending in 2029.

Board member Bob Mankivisky is now board president, and Aaron McCauley is vice president, according to the district’s website.