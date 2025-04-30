Kane groups hosting anti-Trump rallies this week

Steve Bruesewitz performs Woody Guthrie’s “This Land Is Your Land" song with Aurora LGTBQ+ Advisory Board member Pauline Spika singing along during the Hands Off protest along Randall Road in South Elgin, IL on Saturday April 19, 2025. Hundreds of protesters participated in the latest Hands Off protest occurring in the Chicagoland area and the rest of the country. Another protest is planned for Saturday, May 3, in St. Charles. (Raj Chavda for Shaw Local News Network)

Demonstrations, marches and rallies against President Donald Trump’s policies are continuing this week across the area on Thursday, May 1, and Saturday, May 3, according to organizers.

Enough!! Hands Off!! is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 3, at Illinois Route 64 and Fieldgate Drive in St. Charles.

Organizers are We Can Lead Change Fox Valley, Indivisible Fox Valley Rising, Fox Valley Activists, Kane County, Batavia and St. Charles townships and Western Kane Democrats.

“It’s just an ability for people to express their frustrations with the ongoing chaos caused by the administration under Trump,” said Paula Merrington of Kane County Activists.

Merrington said their priorities are the safety of participants and minimizing any negative impact to businesses situated near rally locations.

“Folks are very concerned about the current state of our country, and want an outlet to safely and peacefully protest the chaos and harm being wrought on average folks by the Trump administration,” Merrington said.

According to its Facebook page, Fox Valley Activists are seeking volunteers to serve as march marshals for crowd control, to assist with traffic, to deescalate confrontations, to do photos and videos and provide information.

This is the fourth public event targeting the Trump administration and Elon Musk this year.

The first was the International Women’s Day rally March 8 and the Hands Off! National Day of Action on April 5 – both in Geneva – followed by another National Day of Action on April 19 at Randall and Silver Glen roads in South Elgin.

Also this week in the region:

• A Day Without Immigrants, 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Thursday, May 1 at McCarty Park, Aurora, 350 E. Galena Blvd., Aurora

• Hands Off! Elgin Fights Back Harder! 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 3, at Kimball Street and Grove Avenue, Elgin.