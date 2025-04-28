Kane County Chronicle softball notebook: St. Charles North’s Tom Poulin adds another milestone with 300th win

St. Charles North head softball coach Tom Poulin smiles while walking off of the field as his team defeated Oswego during the Class 4A semifinal game in June 2024 at the Louisville Slugger Sports Complex in Peoria. Poulin on April 21 won his 300th career game as head coach. (Scott Anderson)

St. Charles North coach Tom Poulin didn’t think he’d be coaching softball for a long time when he took over as the team’s varsity coach back in 2011.

Fourteen years later, Poulin is still at the helm of the North Stars program. And on April 21, he added another accomplishment to his storied career, celebrating his 300th career victory with the North Stars’ 9-7 victory over Batavia.

“Softball is just one of the most enjoyable parts of my life now,” Poulin said. “It was awesome to celebrate it, especially with a group that is such a fun-loving group that is really special to me. I’m glad that I was able to share it with with this team.”

Poulin, who also is the boys basketball coach and a former football coach, has been with the team since the school’s first season in 2001. He started as the freshman coach and was an assistant coach for April Stary before succeeding her as head coach in 2011.

Poulin made an immediate mark in his first year with the program. He guided the North Stars to a 32-4 record in 2011 and the program’s first sectional title. Poulin’s St. Charles North team advanced all the way to the Class 4A state championship game, where they lost 9-8 to Moline.

“That team put the expectations out there for what this program is going to be like going forward,” Poulin said. “So I think over the years we’ve tried to meet those expectations. Some years we did, some years we exceeded them, and then some years we didn’t.

“But I think the culture of the program right now that we’ve been able to develop is really the most important thing to me as far as coaching goes. Yes, we want to have that success and and be downstate again and all those things, but more important to me is preserving the culture that we’ve been able to create, and we’ve created one that is a program full of high expectations on the field.”

Since then, the program has continued to flourish. The North Stars have had 10 20-plus win seasons, and won 10 regional titles and five sectional titles since their first trip downstate. Poulin has also led the North Stars to two state titles in 2022 and 2024.

Safe to say, he’s made sure that the state knows that St. Charles North is a threat in the state of Illinois.

“I feel like when I first began, everyone was saying that there was no good softball being played up north,” Poulin said. “We wanted everybody to know who St. Charles North softball was in the state of Illinois. And I believe that we’ve been able to do that.”

Poulin’s path to 400 victories has already begun, with the North Stars going 4-0 over their last four games following his milestone win.

And he has no intention on stopping anytime soon.

“The most important game is the next one that you’re playing in,” Poulin said. “My next milestone is to try and send this senior class out the right way, the way they deserve to be sent out. But after that, I hope to be be around and coaching a lot more softball games for Saint Charles north as the years go forward.”

Aurora Central Catholic seniors lead “evolving” team

When Mark Pasqualini took over at Aurora Central Catholic program in 2021, it was safe to say it was a small program.

For his first three seasons, the team didn’t even have a junior varsity team, which led to multiple underclassmen getting an early start on varsity, including the current senior class when they joined in 2022.

And in 2025, that experience is paying off. The Chargers, who have seven seniors on the team this season, currently sit at 17-5, and look well on their way to their second consecutive 20-win season for the first time in program history.

“Playing wise, we’ve taken a lot of chances the last three years to prepare them for this season and what could be a successful season.” Pasqualini said. “We’ve been really lucky so far, and hopefully we’ll be better prepared from a game standpoint going into the playoffs.”

One senior that’s been a starter for all four seasons that has been crucial to their success is Kate Gambro. The Benedictine commit is hitting .365 and currently leads the Chargers in hits (27), RBIs (30), home runs (3) and stolen bases (12).

“She’s just fearless at the plate,” Pasqualini said. “She’s not afraid to take power swings, and I love that.”

Another senior that has emerged for the Chargers this season in Jessica Pleckham, who leads the team with a .455 batting average that has moved her to the top of the lineup.

“She’s our only lefty slapper, and she’s got good wheels so she gets on base almost every time she puts a ball in play,” Pasqualini said. “She’s really been working on her game. She had a little swing issue that I think she worked out, and once she got that straightened out she’s putting the ball right where she needs to.”

It’s not just the seniors that are providing the spark. Junior Corina Miller has 10 wins and a 1.80 ERA in the circle, while other players like juniors Morgan Vaghy, Grace Grunloh and sophomore Abby Gambro have been crucial on offense.

“We don’t have that super stud, but we’ve got nine or 10 girls that can contribute,” Pasqualini said. “We’re lucky to get it from everywhere, and hopefully that’s what makes this team successful.”

A friendly rivalry

When St. Charles East junior Hayden Sujack stepped up to the plate for the first time against Wheaton North pitcher Hannah Wulf, the sound of a rooster, or more over a Gamecock, crowing rang over the loudspeaker.

It was a gesture that made both Sujack and Wulf smirk a bit.

“It was definitely a little interesting, but I love it,” Sujack said. “It kept the game light and fun.”

The crowing was an homage to the two players committing to the University of South Carolina last fall. It was the first time that the two have hit the field as opponents since their commitments.

Their tenure in Columbia won’t be the first time that the two will have shared the field together, as they’ve done so plenty of times as members of the Chicago Cheetahs’ travel team.

“I’m always super competitive against her, especially since we are best friends,” Sujack said. “But I’m really excited to play with her as teammates in college. She’s quite literally the best person I know and truly an amazing pitcher.”

Sujack is proving why she’s Division-I bound early in her junior season, as she’s batting .391 and leads the Saints in doubles (4), home runs (5), RBIs (18) and on-base percentage (.483) as they head into the latter half of the season. She also has a triple, which she got off of Wulf to break up her no-hit bid in the Saints’ 4-1 loss to the Falcons.

The two will have at least three more showdowns in DuKane Conference play before heading down to Columbia to be college teammates. But for now, Sujack’s sole focus is on helping the Saints, who are looking for their first win in conference play.

“I’m ready to go,” Sujack said. “I’m excited to play against her again. It’s always a competition, but I really just want to help my team. And if I can get on, get at least a barrel on the ball, my team know that they can do it too. I just want to keep doing it for my team.”