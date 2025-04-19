St. Charles River Corridor Foundation to host fundraiser event at local brewery

(File photo) The River Corridor Foundation of St. Charles wants to improve accessibility to the Fox River. Alter Brewing in St. Charles is holding a fundraiser for the group on April 23. (Photo provided by the River Corridor Foundation of St. Charles)

St. Charles community members are invited to a fundraising event at Alter Brewing Company on April 23 to support programs and projects along the Fox River.

The River Corridor Foundation of St. Charles will partnered with Alter Brewing Company to host a fundraising event to benefit the foundation and help to support and advocate for riverfront projects.

The fundraiser will be held at the brewery at 12 S. First St., and will feature craft brews, food and a cash bar.

During the event, $1 from every adult beverage sold between 11 a.m. and 11 p.m. will benefit the foundation.

The River Corridor Foundation’s mission is to promote enhancement of the downtown riverfront environment as a destination for cultural, educational, recreational, and economic opportunities that are accessible to all.

For more information about the foundation and the event, visit the River Corridor Foundation’s Facebook page or Instagram account @rivercorridorstc.