Geneva baseball gets walk-off win to cap off a 5-0 week: Saturday’s Kane County Chronicle sports roundup

Baseball

Geneva 6, Buffalo Grove 5

At Geneva, Nelson Wendell scored his fourth run of the day on a passed ball in the bottom of the eighth to help the Vikings (5-1) to their fifth consecutive victory. Nick Price recorded three hits with a double and an RBI, while Michael Toole had two hits, including a home run, and two RBIs.

After allowing three runs in the third inning, Sophia Broderick (3⅔ innings) and Owen Miller (two innings) both allowed two hits and an earned run to keep the Vikings in the game.

St. Charles North 12, Cuyahoga Valley Christian 2 (5 innings)

At Joe Baron Field in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, Ty Heimbuch and Ben Auer both went 3 for 3 with a double and an RBI, Mason Nectel and Jayden Harmon each drove in a pair to help the North Stars get their first win on their road trip through Tennessee.

Keaton Reinke (1 for 4, double, RBI) got the win on the mound, allowing two hits and two runs (one earned) while striking out seven over four innings.

Aurora Central Catholic 11, Parkview Christian 4

At Aurora Central Catholic, a three-run single by Matthew Guzaukas’s three-run single highlighted an eight-run fifth inning to push the Chargers to their sixth consecutive victory. Jackson Michels (2 for 4) drilled a double and a triple with three RBIs, while Raul Gomez Jr. (2 for 3) plated a pair.

Guzaukas was the winning pitcher, pitching five innings of one-run ball while striking out nine.

Knights Academy (TN) 7, St. Charles North 4

At Joe Baron Field in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, Ty Heimbuch (3 for 4, 2 RBIs), Keaton Reinke (2 for 3, RBI) and Charlie Major (2 for 3, RBI) each recorded RBIs in the fifth inning to give the North Stars (2-3) a 4-3 lead, but give up two runs in the sixth and seventh innings in the loss.

Benet 12, St. Charles East 2 (6 innings)

In Lisle, Niko Vahmistrovs plated two runners in the second inning to give the Saints (3-4) the lead, but give up 11 runs over the final four innings in the loss. Jake Feigleson and Dylan McCabe were the only other Saints to record hits.

Parkview Christian 10, Aurora Central Catholic 2

At Aurora Central Catholic, Aidan Crisci went 3 for 4 while swiping two bases and Brodie Curry recorded the only RBI for the Chargers (6-2), snapping their winning streak.

Tyler Davis got the start in the contest, giving up three hits and two runs (one earned) while striking out nine in four innings.

Softball

Marist 12, St. Charles East 3

At Marist, the Saints (4-3) rounded out their fourth game in four days with a loss to the reigning Class 4A runner ups. Hayden Sujack and Lexi Majkszak each had RBIs in the contest.

Girls soccer

Burlington Central 1, Hononegah 0

The Rockets (1-4) grabbed their first win of the season to finish in seventh-place in the St. Charles Invitational.