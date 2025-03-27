Kane County Chronicle 2024-2025 Girls Basketball All-Area team

Batavia's Hallie Crane attempts a shot between St. Charles East's Corinne Reed (left) and St. Charles East's Sofia O’Sullivan during a game in February 2025 in Batavia. (Sandy Bressner)

Headlined by Player of the Year Riley Cwinski, here is the 2024-25 Kane County Chronicle Girls Basketball All-Area team.

First team

St. Francis's Riley Austin (Photo Provided By St. Francis Athle)

Riley Austin, senior, St. Francis: Austin averaged 12.5 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.1 blocks per game, leading the Spartans in all categories besides assists. She was named to the GCAC All-Conference team, joined the 1,000 career points club and holds the school record for most 3-pointers made in a career.

Kaneland's Kendra Brown (Photo Provided By Kaneland A)

Kendra Brown, senior, Kaneland: The Interstate 8 Player of the Year and Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Class 3A third-team All-State honoree averaged 16.8 points, 5.8 rebounds and three steals per game. Brown, a Judson commit, ends her high school career with school records for most 3-pointers and steals in both a season and career.

Batavia's Hallie Crane (Photo Provided By Batavia Athletics)

Hallie Crane, senior, Batavia: Crane averaged 12 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.3 steals per game to lead the Bulldogs to their third consecutive sectional final. Crane earned All-DuKane Conference honors and was an IBCA Class 4A All-State honorable mention.

Aurora Central Catholic's Riley Cwinski (Photo Provided By Aurora Central Catholic Athletics)

Riley Cwinski, senior, Aurora Central Catholic: Cwinski, a St. Francis commit, averaged 17.9 points, 5.5 rebounds, two steals and two assists per game while shooting 51.2% from the floor. Cwinski was named the Girls Catholic Athletic Conference Player of the Year in the White Division and was an IBCA Class 2A third-team All-State honoree after leading the Chargers to a program-leading 27 wins and becoming the program’s leading scorer.

St. Charles East's Corrine Reed (Photo Provided By St. Charles East Athletics)

Corrine Reed, senior, St. Charles East: Reed averaged 12.8 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.6 steals to lead the Saints to their first DuKane Conference title and undefeated league slate. Reed, an Akron commit, was named the DuKane Conference Player of the Year and was an IBCA Class 4A All-State honorable mention.

Second team

Aurora Central Catholic's Sofia Corral (Photo Provided By Aurora Central Catholic Athletics)

Sofia Corral, senior, Aurora Central Catholic: Corral averaged 11.6 points on 44% shooting, 4.1 rebounds, 3.5 assists and three steals per game for the Chargers. The NYU commit was an All-Conference selection in the GCAC White division.

Geneva's Bridget Hecker (Photo Provided By Geneva Athlet)

Bridget Hecker, senior, Geneva: Hecker averaged 14.8 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game to lead the Vikings. She was a unanimous All-Conference pick after leading the league in scoring, averaging 16.7 points against DuKane Conference opponents.

St. Charles North's Sydney Johnson (Photo Provided By St. Charles North A)

Sydney Johnson, junior, St. Charles North: Johnson averaged 13.6 points, 2.7 rebounds, 2.5 steals and 1.6 assists per game while shooting 37.6% from 3-point range. Johnson was an All-DuKane Conference selection and set a program record for most points in a postseason game with 36 points in the regional semifinal.

St. Charles East's Brooklyn Schilb (Photo Provided By St. Charles East Athletics)

Brooklyn Schilb, freshman, St. Charles East: Schilb averaged 12 points on 47% shooting and 5.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. Schilb was an All-DuKane Conference selection who helped the Saints to a 26-7 record.

Rosary's Maddie Stumm (Photo Provided By Rosary Athlet)

Maddie Stumm, senior, Rosary: Stumm averaged 11 points on 42% shooting, eight rebounds, three assists and three steals per game for the Royals. Stumm was selected to the GCAC All-Conference team.

Honorable mention

Riley Barber, junior, St. Charles North; Grace Grunloh, junior, Aurora Central Catholic; Sam Kerry, senior, Kaneland; Kaidyn King, senior, Batavia; Audrey LaFleur, sophomore, Burlington Central; Amani Meeks, sophomore, Kaneland; Sofia O’Sullivan, senior, St. Charles East; Lelanie Posada, sophomore, St. Charles North; Addie Schilb, junior, St. Charles East; Natalie Warner, senior, Batavia.