St. Charles East softball, St. Charles North girls soccer win season openers: Monday’s Kane County roundup

Softball

St. Charles East 7, Taft 1

Both Hayden Sujack (three hits, two runs) and Lexi Majszak (two hits) blasted solo home runs to lead the Saints on offense, while Makayla Van Dinther only allowed three hits and one earned run while striking out 16 batters over seven innings for their first win of the season.

Aurora Central Catholic 10, Plano 0 (six innings)

Sophia Delgado led the team with three RBIs as the Chargers put up 11 hits and six walks on offense. Corina Miller got the win in the circle, only allowing five hits and striking out six to notch their first win of the season.

Oswego 18, Batavia 6

The Bulldogs could not recover from an 11-0 deficit through two innings. Sydney Stepina and Payton Kaefer each recorded two RBIs for the Bulldogs, while Leah Paganelis had an RBI.

Girls soccer

St. Charles North 3, Crystal Lake Central 0

The North Stars started the season on the right foot with a shutout victory over the reigning Class 2A state champions. Freshman Madi Shanahan put up two goals in the contest, while Maddie Room netted another.

Baseball

St. Francis 11, West Chicago 4

The Spartans put up 12 hits in their season opener to get the victory over West Chicago. Colt Armbrust led the offensive effort with three hits, two RBIs and a stolen base. Zack Maduzia also put up three hits, while Joey Gainer and James McGrath both added two RBIs off of two hits for St. Francis.

Marmion 4, Parkview Christian 4

Marmion couldn’t convert with runners on second and third in the bottom of the seventh as the Cadets finished their season opener in a tie. Ronan O’Connor was the only Cadets player with multiple hits in the game and added two stolen bases and two runs. Trajan Stroto-Featherson had two RBIs to lead the scoring. On the mound, Nate Bostrand only allowed one hit and struck out five in three innings of work.

Plano 10, Aurora Central Catholic 9

After entering the sixth inning down 9-1, the Chargers rallied for five runs in the sixth inning and three in the seventh, but suffered the loss on a wild pitch that scored Dillan Johnson. Jackson Michels led the Chargers with three RBIs, including a two-run home run in the seventh inning, while Nick Czerak and Aidan Crisci plated a pair of runners apiece.