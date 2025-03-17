Kane County property transfers: Feb. 10 to 14, 2025

Batavia

Adam Merges to Jessica Everson, Residence at 1447 Georgetown Drive, Batavia, $290,000, Feb. 13, 2025.

Classic Investments LLC to Kevin A. Escalera and Sonia Carrillo, Residence at 242 S. Batavia Ave., Batavia, $265,000, Feb. 11, 2025.

Pulte Home Co. LLC to James C. and Sandra L. Krumtinger, Residence at 432 Freedlund Course, Batavia, $570,500, Feb. 10, 2025.

Cobb Trust to Kristy Shores, Residence at 538 Lusted Lane, Batavia, $999,000, Feb. 11, 2025.

Curtis Morrison to Main and Whipple LLC, Residence at 912 Main St., Batavia, $300,000, Feb. 13, 2025.

Elburn

Calatlantic Group LLC to Nathaniel Chinnici and Jillian Chinnici, Residence at 1430 Keller St., Elburn, $450,000, Feb. 13, 2025.

Sandra M. Gramly to Adam and Samantha Lamanna, Residence at 200 W. South St. 2A, Elburn, $225,000, Feb. 10, 2025.

Geneva

Robert Andolfi to Jason Riddle, Residence at 1328 Windsor Court, Geneva, $305,000, Feb. 14, 2025.

Harold D. Allen to Thomas and Patricia Zachwieja, Residence at 1480 Joshel Court, Geneva, $290,000, Feb. 13, 2025.

Maple Park

Chicago Title Land Trust Co. Trustee to Jackson Reuland, Residence at 49W046 Owens Road, Maple Park, $510,000, Feb. 10, 2025.

North Aurora

Raquel Velazquez to Janina Vargas and Jose Luis Vargas, Residence at 14 N. Adams St., North Aurora, $173,000, Feb. 14, 2025.

Colby Wiley to Heather and Carl Greene, Residence at 202 Jessica Court, North Aurora, $484,500, Feb. 13, 2025.

St. Charles

D.R. Horton Inc. Midwest to Darpan Girishbhai Rathod and Dona Nileshkumar Darji, Residence at 249 Charlestowne Lake Drive, St. Charles, $461,000, Feb. 10, 2025.

Dinesh Balakrishnan to Nicole Daley, Residence at 712 S. Fifth Ave., St. Charles, $389,000, Feb. 13, 2025.

South Elgin

M.I. Homes of Chicago LLC to Ankita Ramjibhai Patel and Jaganmohan Chandrasekaran, Residence at 1320 Spencer Lane, South Elgin, $520,000, Feb. 13, 2025.

M.I. Homes of Chicago LLC to Katie Gates, Residence at 200 Kingsport Drive, South Elgin, $358,500, Feb. 13, 2025.

Aidan Obrien to Viktor and Iryna Spetsialna, Residence at 201 Nicole Drive E, South Elgin, $267,500, Feb. 14, 2025.

David G. Negrete to Dao N. Maranion, Residence at 207 Nicole Drive D, South Elgin, $254,000, Feb. 11, 2025.

Richard Kujak to Mehul and Jigisha Patel, Residence at 213 Nicole Drive C, South Elgin, $275,000, Feb. 13, 2025.

Tyler D. Warner to Karen Sugino, Residence at 444 Comstock Road, South Elgin, $335,000, Feb. 14, 2025.

James Recchia to Nazar and Yana Hermanyuk, Residence at 5 Windsor Circle B, South Elgin, $285,000, Feb. 13, 2025.

M.I. Homes of Chicago LLC to Naileshkumar S. and Paresha N. Mehta, Residence at 604 Endicott Road, South Elgin, $523,000, Feb. 13, 2025.

M.I. Homes of Chicago LLC to Maneesha Chaudhary and Harish Kumar, Residence at 624 Endicott Road, South Elgin, $507,500, Feb. 14, 2025.

Kane County Sheriff to Ajay Arya, Residence at 653 Fairview Lane, South Elgin, $300,000, Feb. 13, 2025.

Sugar Grove

Salvatore Corso to Michael Spooner, Residence at 110 N. Buckingham Drive, Sugar Grove, $525,000, Feb. 14, 2025.

Richard Gregory King to Lorrie Ann Wright, Residence at 1182 Woodridge Drive A, Sugar Grove, $425,000, Feb. 13, 2025.

Gary K. Mickey to Janice Rubens, Residence at 16 Winthrop New Road, Sugar Grove, $418,000, Feb. 14, 2025.

Beatus LLC to Four Harters LLC, Residence at 474 Division Drive C D E and F, Sugar Grove, $150,000, Feb. 14, 2025.

LSF11 Master Participation Trust to Terrell Kennedy and Sabrina Kennedy, Residence at 816 Queens Gate Circle, Sugar Grove, $533,000, Feb. 10, 2025.