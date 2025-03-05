Geneva bridge to host International Women’s Day protest

Protesters occupied the Route 38 bridge over the Fox River in Geneva Saturday May 13, 2023, to protest gun violence and call for legislative reform. On Saturday, March 8, at the bridge The Women’s March, We can Lead Change Fox Valley and Fox Valley Activists are partnering to host a protest marking International Women's Day. (David Petesch)

Protests will mark International Women’s Day on Saturday, March 8, by gathering on the Illinois Route 38 bridge over the Fox River in Geneva, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

The Women’s March, We can Lead Change Fox Valley and Fox Valley Activists are partnering to host the event “to hold signs and fight back against the fascist takeover,” said organizer Rebecca Lawler of Aurora.

Lawler was referring to the Trump Administration’s actions since President Donald Trump began his second term on Jan. 20.

These include halting federal aid, an executive order regarding transgender care for people under age 19, illegal immigration, pardons, creating the Department of Government Efficiency, firing federal workers and shutting down university research grants.

The protest will also focus on the reversal of Roe vs. Wade and the rise of abortion restrictions across the country.

“We are speaking out to defend our rights, our bodies and our future,” Lawler said. “We will be out there with signs, trying to speak out for women’s rights.”

As of Tuesday, 108 people registered on the website, International Women’s Day - Unite & Resist in Geneva, IL.

Lawler said registration is not a requirement to attend.

“You don’t have to register; you don’t have to be a woman – anyone is welcome to come and show support,” Lawler said.

Previous women’s marches in Geneva did not coincide with International Women’s Day.

The first Women’s March was on Jan. 19. 2019 was led by We Can Lead Change and the Kane County Coalition.

The second Women’s March was Jan. 19, 2020, both against then-candidate Trump and a promotion for voting.

Susan Sanders of St. Charles, who is co-chair of We Can Lead Change Fox Valley, said Saturday’s march is expected to focus on women’s rights.

“Women feel that the Trump Administration is putting women back over 50 years – just because of reproductive rights,” Sanders said. “We just have to keep making women feel that they are equal to men and they have equal rights.