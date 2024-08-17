Batavia Chamber hosts ribbon cutting for opening of Overflow Batavia

Various Batavia Chamber members and community members attended a ribbon cutting ceremony celebrating the opening of Overflow Batavia. The ceremony, presided over by Batavia Mayor Jeffery Schielke, took place on Wednesday, Aug. 14, at the company's location, 144 W. Wilson St. (Provided by the Batavia Chamber of Commerce)

The Batavia Chamber of Commerce celebrated the opening of chamber member Overflow Batavia with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Wednesday, Aug. 14, at its location, 144 W. Wilson St.

Overflow Batavia, a sister company to Riverside Pizza & Pub, is owned by partners Brian Panozzo and Mike Caston and is a 21 and over bar that serves food from Riverside. It is open daily after noon.

Batavia Mayor Jeffery Schielke presided over the celebration along with Panozzo. Among the guests were Margaret Perreault, president and CEO of the chamber, Patti Anselme, chamber events coordinator, Shirley Mott, chamber communications and membership coordinator, Beth Walker, Batavia MainStreet executive director and Batavia alderman Christopher Solfa, according to a news release from the chamber.

Numerous Panozzo family members and friends, community members, chamber ambassadors and fellow business owners joined the festivities as well, according to the release.

Overflow space is available for private parties of 50 people or less and can serve as a waiting space for a table at nearby Riverside, according to the release.

For more information, visit their Facebook page.