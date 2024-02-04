Boys swimming: St. Charles North edges St. Charles East to take DuKane title

ST. CHARLES – When the last stroke was completed Saturday, the St. Charles North boys swimming team had claimed the DuKane Conference team title with 252 points.

The meet was contested at St. Charles North. Rival St. Charles East was second with 246 points.

“I liked it when we were in the Upstate Eight with Neuqua Valley, Waubonsie Valley and Metea Valley,” St. Charles North coach Rob Rooney said. “This is good fun and fits everybody’s needs. We want to build back better.”

The North Stars were led by first-place efforts from freshman Thomas McMillan, who won the 200 individual medley (1:56.18) and 100 butterfly (52.11).

Senior William Deutmeyer, who will swim at Binghamton next year, won the 200 freestyle in 1:44.02.

“Coach Rooney has emphasized with being mentally tough,” Duetmeyer said. “I have really been working on my back half.”

The North Stars won the 200 medley relay (McMillan, Brady Nightlinger, Francesco Alongi, Walker Hornstrom, 1:36.08) and 200 freestyle relay (McMillan, Deutmeyer, Hornstrom, Landyn Kruse, 1:28.14).

St. Charles East, which challenged North for the conference title, got a great performance from senior Kyle Algrim.

The Virginia Tech recruit won the 500 freestyle (4:35.60) and 100 breast stroke (58.12).

“I am swimming with confidence and am getting a lot better,” Algrim said. “I feel great and I am ready for the sectionals and state.”

The Saints ended the day by winning the 400 freestyle relay in a time of 3:14.68. Members of the conference champs were seniors Algrim, Ben Stevens, Connor Lougheed and Chris Souk.

“Kyle had a great day and the kids performed to the best of their abilities,” said coach Adam Musial. “It was back and forth between us and North. We will now work on an individual basis and get ready for the sectional and state.”

Lake Park placed third with 163 points.

Dominick Perkowski was a double winner for the Lancers. Perkowski won the 50 freestyle (21.98) and 100 freestyle (47.84).

Sophomore Matthew Karasek won the 100 backstroke in a time of 52.63.

“I have to get back to my training,” Karasek said. “I want to get ready for the sectionals and state.”

Lake Park coach Ben Witteveen was happy with the way his Lancers swam.

“We swam very well and swam with great focus,” said the Lake Park coach. “We are excited for the sectionals in two weeks.”

Wheaton co-op placed fourth with 162 points.

Luca Zdravkov was runner-up in the 100 freestyle and third in the 200 freestyle and Reese Boecker placed third in the 50 freestyle and 100 butterfly.

Glenbard North posted a fifth-place effort with 85 points.

The top performers were Cameron Decker (200 IM) and Victor Hanson (500 freestyle, eighth).

https://www.dailyherald.com/20240203/boys-swimming/boys-swimming-st-charles-north-holds-off-saints-to-win-dukane-title/