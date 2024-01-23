Hundreds attend dam removal meeting in St. Charles

The River Corridor Foundation of St. Charles director John Rabchuck (right) and guest speaker Scott Shipley (left) led a lecture on Dam Alternatives at the Arcada Theater in St. Charles on Jan. 17, 2024. (David Petesch)

Nearly 400 people attended an informational meeting on the St. Charles Dam last Wednesday, and not everyone was happy with the information presented.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers recently conducted a study of the Fox River, and is recommending removal of all nine dams in Kane County from the Carpentersville Dam to the Montgomery Dam in order to restore the river’s natural wildlife habitat and improve water quality.

While the final decision on what to do about each dam will be left up to the local officials of the municipalities in which they reside, the Army Corps’ recommendation has sparked a great deal of controversy between community members on both sides of the issue, with some wanting the dam removed and others fighting for it to stay.

The River Corridor Foundation of St. Charles hosted the Dam Alternatives lecture at the Arcada Theatre on Jan. 17 to present the community with their proposed alternative to removing the St. Charles Dam from the Fox River.

RCF director John Rabchuk began the lecture by providing some background on the Army Corps’ study and introducing their Active River Project. He told the audience that the purpose of the meeting is to present the community with information on alternative options to removing the dam.

“This is an informational meeting, no decisions are being made,” Rabchuk said. “There’s plusses and minuses to everything. Our purpose tonight is to show you some alternatives. It’s not a black and white question. It’s not either take out the dam or don’t take out the dam, there are alternatives and things that can be done.”

Hundreds of community members attended the River Corridor Foundation of St. Charles' Dam Alternatives lecture at the Arcada Theater in St. Charles on Jan. 17, 2024. (David Petesch)

Engineer Scott Shipley, with S20 Design & Engineering (now part of Calibre) out of Colorado, presented the plans to reengineer the St. Charles Dam into a waterway with whitewater rapids, canals for fish migration and space for public parks and features.

The Active River Project would reconstruct the river from the dam north to the Great Western Trail Railroad trestle. Designs include a section of river rapids for paddlers, a pedestrian walkway under the Main Street Bridge, and multiple park areas for community events and festivals.

The project would also renovate the shorelines on both banks of the river, and includes plans to remodel the vacant, city-owned property that was the site of the former police station.

Rabchuk said the project would not change water levels on either side of the project, thus preserving the use of the river for paddlers and keeping the riverside holes at Pottawatomie Golf Course in tact.

Shipley said based on the needs and concerns of the community voiced at previous meetings, the goal of his design team was to find a balance between recreational functionality, natural habitat improvement, and flood mitigation. He said the designs would use natural tools, environmental features and morphology to create an iconic feature while maintaining water levels and natural river features.

In the first 15 minutes of the presentation, guest speaker Scott Shipley, an engineer with S2O Design & Engineering (now a part of Calibre), was heckled on multiple occasions by a member of the audience in the front row, who argued that there was nothing natural about the firm’s designs.

After interrupting the presentation a third time, the heckler stood up and began to leave, which received applause from the rest of the audience. The man shouted, “You guys are morons,” to the crowd as he walked out past the cheering audience.

Shipley said the project would create an iconic attraction in St. Charles that would bring people to town and stimulate the economy. He said river project like the one proposed can be transformative for cities, turning a once hazardous part of the river into a feature that becomes a major landmark and adventure destination for the city.

“St. Charles has a unique opportunity, the way our river is right in the middle of our downtown, the way the dam is structured now, and the way that the natural riverbed exists, it’s the perfect location for doing this kind of thing and I think it would have a tremendous positive impact on our community,” Rabchuk said.

Shipley listed other cities, mostly in Colorado, which have installed similar river features to the Active River Project and have seen economic impacts of millions of dollars per year.

One major downside of the plan is that while removing the dam would be paid for mainly by state and federal dollars, the alternative backed by RCF could cost the city millions. Another is that while this alternative would improve fish migration, it would not meet the Army Corps’ goal of improving water quality.

The project’s reception was not overwhelmingly positive. Questions shouted by various audience members interrupted Shipley on multiple occasions throughout the lecture.

Audience members were asked to write questions on note cards provided before the lecture, to be collected and answered at the end. After the presentation, Rabchuk and Shipley responded to the audience questions.

One person asked if other towns with dams on the Fox River are considering similar alternatives. Rabchuk said Batavia is considering something similar, however many cities are in different positions than St. Charles, such as Elgin, which uses its dam for drinking water.

Another person asked how the removal of other Fox River dams like the Geneva Dam would affect this plan. Rabchuk said the removal of other dams would have no effect on their project.

Rabchuk said the last cost estimate of the project was conducted 10 years ago, and was estimated at $10 million. While he said the foundation would seek grant funding for the project, the cost remained a major concern from residents in attendance.

The dam is currently owned by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, and Rabchuk said if the city were to take matters into their own hands and build something like the alternative proposed, the City of St. Charles would likely take ownership of the dam from then on.

Other community concerns included how the project would affect fish migration in regards to invasive species, the impact on home values near the river, and the impact the project would have on parking in the city.

Rabchuk said regardless of wether the dams are kept or removed, there are going to be changes to the river based on the Army Corps’ recommendation. He said each option will have different trade-offs for what those changes are, and each community is going to have to decide what changes will be best for their city.

“There is nobody in this room or in this city, quite frankly, that’s going to agree with all those changes,” Rabchuk said. “There’s going to be some good and some bad.”

Rabchuk said those who want to voice their opinions on which option the city should support should talk to their local alderperson. Community members can also provide feedback on the lecture on the RCF website.