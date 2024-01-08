Geneva Chamber of Commerce announces Geneva Wedding Walk 2024

The Geneva Chamber of Commerce has announced the Geneva Wedding Walk will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 25, 2024 (Photo provided by Geneva Chamber of Commerce)

The Geneva Chamber of Commerce has announced the Geneva Wedding Walk will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 25.

The walk will be in two parts. Guests will visit participating shops from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., then there will be a showcase of wedding-related vendors at Riverside Receptions from 1 to 4 p.m.

The Geneva Wedding Walk will feature wedding professionals ready to help find the perfect gown, reception venue, photographer, music, honeymoon destination and more. A complimentary swag bag for brides is included with registration. Registration is $30 for brides with one guest and $5 per additional guest. Register at visitgenevail.com or by calling 630-232-6060.