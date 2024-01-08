January 08, 2024
Geneva Chamber of Commerce announces Geneva Wedding Walk 2024

By Shaw Local News Network
The Geneva Chamber of Commerce has announced the Geneva Wedding Walk will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 25.

The walk will be in two parts. Guests will visit participating shops from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., then there will be a showcase of wedding-related vendors at Riverside Receptions from 1 to 4 p.m.

The Geneva Wedding Walk will feature wedding professionals ready to help find the perfect gown, reception venue, photographer, music, honeymoon destination and more. A complimentary swag bag for brides is included with registration. Registration is $30 for brides with one guest and $5 per additional guest. Register at visitgenevail.com or by calling 630-232-6060.

