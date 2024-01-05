Campton Hills to focus on road improvements, hiring a new administrator

Hiring a new village administrator is a priority in the new year, according to Campton Hills Village President Barbara Wojnicki. (Sandy Bressner)

CAMPTON HILLS – Residents of Campton Hills can look forward to road resurfacing in 2024, Village President Barbara Wojnicki said.

“We need several of our roads resurfaced and of course the funds are very very lean,” Wojnicki said. “We are working with a couple of engineers on a road program.”

Another issue for officials will be balancing the village’s budget, Wojnicki said.

“Obviously this year there are no American Rescue Plan Act funds to help with certain expenses – things we’d like to do,” Wojnicki said.

The village had some drama in 2023 with the firings of its village administrator and village administrative assistant.

So hiring a new village administrator is a priority in the new year, she said.

“We have an interim village administrator, Mark Rooney,” Wojnicki said. “He is very very experienced, easy to work with and it’s just great working with him. We are all excited.”

Rooney came to the village after the board approved an employee lease agreement with Govtempsusa, LLC in September.

The village board has not yet voted on offering Rooney a contract, but Wojnickisaid it was unanimous in a consensus of the board to offer him one.

“Everybody is so open space focused out here – he totally gets it – and jumped right in and seems to be going in the right direction,” Wojnicki said.

The village can also look forward to a new restaurant coming in at the former The Lodge on 64, Wojnicki said.

“We are going to – in our Jan. 9 meeting – pass a resolution for a new liquor license that will be going to the former Lodge,” Wojnicki said.

The village’s Interim Police Chief James Levand is currently attending a staff and command school hosted by Northwestern University to prepare sergeants to move up to a chief position, she said.

“We’re certainly not finished with our chief. He’s a great guy,” Wojnicki said.

The village is waiting for a resolution to a State Police investigation of its Chief Steve Millar – who is currently on paid leave. Wojnicki said Levand can rely on the additional training if he chooses to go to another municipality.