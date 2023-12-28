Treecycle Program keeps unsold Christmas trees out of landfill

File photo: Evergreen trees set for recycling are pictured in this photo from Lake County. Geneva’s Green Sanctuary Team will continue to provide Geneva area retailers an alternative to placing unsold Christmas trees in dumpsters and, ultimately, landfills. (Photo provided by the Lake County Forest Preserves)

Geneva Park District has announced it will continue to partner with the Unitarian Universalist Society of Geneva’s Green Sanctuary Team to provide Geneva area retailers an alternative to placing unsold Christmas trees in dumpsters and, ultimately, landfills.

The Treecycle program has a dual purpose: Keeping trees out of landfills and providing mulch to Geneva area parks.

Geneva Park District and UUSG’s Green Sanctuary Team began this collaboration in 2021. For the third year running, local tree retailers will be visited/contacted by volunteers of the Green Sanctuary team, offering to take unsold trees and trimmings. When sales are complete, the park district will visit the retailer’s site and chip them up.

Local retailers are welcome to contact the UUSG to participate in this endeavor. If your business would like to take advantage of this free service, contact greensanctuary@uusg.org.