Taylor Lane, Reese Forsythe, Addisonn Crumly, Mackenzie Bacha named ICA 4A All-State

The Illinois Coaches Association announced its 2026 ICA All-State teams this week, with 11 Herald-News area softball standouts selected for first-team honors and dozens more for other ICA accolades.
Here is a list of the greater Will/Grundy county area’s honorees.
4A
FIRST TEAM
Mackenzie Bacha, Lincoln-Way East, senior, IF
Addisonn Crumly, Minooka, senior, IF
Reese Forsythe, Lincoln-Way West, senior, C
Taylor Lane, Lockport, senior, OF
SECOND TEAM
Reese Cusack, Lincoln-Way West, senior, IF
Molly Finn, Lincoln-Way West, senior, IF
Cassidy Jagielski, Lincoln-Way East, senior, IF
Emma Sommerfield, Plainfield Central, junior, OF
THIRD TEAM
Anie Balta, Lincoln-Way East, senior, IF
Mia Balta, Lincoln-Way East, junior, P/OF
Abby Brueggmann, Lincoln-Way West, senior, P
Ava Carlson, Minooka, junior, IF
Jocelyn Cushard, Plainfield East, sophomore, P
Giavanna DiCiolla, Lockport, senior, IF
Bridget Faut, Lockport, senior, P
Lillian Roberts, Romeoville, senior,P/UT
Paige Seivert, Lincoln-Way West, senior, OF
Alexis Vander Tuuk, Lockport, senior, C/IF
3A
FIRST TEAM
Addy Rizzatto, Joliet Catholic, senior, IF
Claire Podrebarac, Lemont, sophomore, iF
Halie Olson, Morris, junior, IF
Angelina Cole, Providence, senior, OF
SECOND TEAM
Mila Mardjetko, Lemont, sophomore, P
Jessica Pontrelli, Lemont, senior, IF
Mylie Hughes, Morris, senior, P
Aubrey McConnell, Morris, freshman, C
Ava Misch, Providence, junior, IF
Macie Robbins, Providence, sophomore, P
THIRD TEAM
Ella Phelan, Lemont, senior, OF
2A
FIRST TEAM
Tessa Krull, Seneca, senior, P/IF
Hayden Pfeifer, Seneca, junior, P
Molly Southall, Wilmington, senior, OF
SECOND TEAM
Sophia Klawitter, Peotone, senior, P
Emma Mino, Seneca, junior, IF
Khloe Picard, Coal City, senior, C
Taylor Stefancic, Wilmington, senior, IF
Keeley Walsh, Wilmington, junior, IF
THIRD TEAM
Nina Egizio, Wilmington, junior, IF
1A
FIRST TEAM
Maddie Simms, Gardner-South Wilmington, senior, P/IF
SECOND TEAM
Brynn Christensen, Gardner-South Wilmington, freshman, IF/P
McKenna Woodcock, Dwight, sophomore, C/IF
THIRD TEAM
Taylor Heath, Dwight, senior, P/IF
Ella Mack, Gardner-South Wilmington, junior, IF
Kayla Scheuber, Gardner-South Wilmington, senior, C