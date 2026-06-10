Taylor Lane, Reese Forsythe, Addisonn Crumly, Mackenzie Bacha named ICA 4A All-State

Minooka’s Addisonn Crumly drives in two runs against Joliet Catholic during the 2026 season. (Gary Middendorf)

The Illinois Coaches Association announced its 2026 ICA All-State teams this week, with 11 Herald-News area softball standouts selected for first-team honors and dozens more for other ICA accolades.

Here is a list of the greater Will/Grundy county area’s honorees.

4A

FIRST TEAM

Mackenzie Bacha, Lincoln-Way East, senior, IF

Addisonn Crumly, Minooka, senior, IF

Reese Forsythe, Lincoln-Way West, senior, C

Taylor Lane, Lockport, senior, OF

SECOND TEAM

Reese Cusack, Lincoln-Way West, senior, IF

Molly Finn, Lincoln-Way West, senior, IF

Cassidy Jagielski, Lincoln-Way East, senior, IF

Emma Sommerfield, Plainfield Central, junior, OF

THIRD TEAM

Anie Balta, Lincoln-Way East, senior, IF

Mia Balta, Lincoln-Way East, junior, P/OF

Abby Brueggmann, Lincoln-Way West, senior, P

Ava Carlson, Minooka, junior, IF

Jocelyn Cushard, Plainfield East, sophomore, P

Giavanna DiCiolla, Lockport, senior, IF

Bridget Faut, Lockport, senior, P

Lillian Roberts, Romeoville, senior,P/UT

Paige Seivert, Lincoln-Way West, senior, OF

Alexis Vander Tuuk, Lockport, senior, C/IF

Joliet Catholic’s Addy Rizzatto looks the Minooka runner back to first during a 2026 contest. (Gary Middendorf)

3A

FIRST TEAM

Addy Rizzatto, Joliet Catholic, senior, IF

Claire Podrebarac, Lemont, sophomore, iF

Halie Olson, Morris, junior, IF

Angelina Cole, Providence, senior, OF

SECOND TEAM

Mila Mardjetko, Lemont, sophomore, P

Jessica Pontrelli, Lemont, senior, IF

Mylie Hughes, Morris, senior, P

Aubrey McConnell, Morris, freshman, C

Ava Misch, Providence, junior, IF

Macie Robbins, Providence, sophomore, P

THIRD TEAM

Ella Phelan, Lemont, senior, OF

Wilmington's Molly Southall runs home during the Class 2A Seneca Regional semifinals against Bishop McNamara. (Mason Schweizer)

2A

FIRST TEAM

Tessa Krull, Seneca, senior, P/IF

Hayden Pfeifer, Seneca, junior, P

Molly Southall, Wilmington, senior, OF

SECOND TEAM

Sophia Klawitter, Peotone, senior, P

Emma Mino, Seneca, junior, IF

Khloe Picard, Coal City, senior, C

Taylor Stefancic, Wilmington, senior, IF

Keeley Walsh, Wilmington, junior, IF

THIRD TEAM

Nina Egizio, Wilmington, junior, IF

Gardner-South Wilmington catcher Kayla Scheuber (left) and pitcher Maddie Simms celebrate after the Panthers recorded an out at home plate to end the first inning of the Class 1A Illinois Wesleyan Supersectional. (Mason Schweizer)

1A

FIRST TEAM

Maddie Simms, Gardner-South Wilmington, senior, P/IF

SECOND TEAM

Brynn Christensen, Gardner-South Wilmington, freshman, IF/P

McKenna Woodcock, Dwight, sophomore, C/IF

THIRD TEAM

Taylor Heath, Dwight, senior, P/IF

Ella Mack, Gardner-South Wilmington, junior, IF

Kayla Scheuber, Gardner-South Wilmington, senior, C