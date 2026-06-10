Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   Everyday Heroes   •   The Scene   •   175 Years
Internal AI Feed

Taylor Lane, Reese Forsythe, Addisonn Crumly, Mackenzie Bacha named ICA 4A All-State

7 other area standouts earn first-team 1A-3A honors

Minooka’s Addisonn Crumly drives in two runs against Joliet Catholic on Tuesday, April 7, 2026 in Minooka.

Minooka’s Addisonn Crumly drives in two runs against Joliet Catholic during the 2026 season. (Gary Middendorf)

By J.T. Pedelty

The Illinois Coaches Association announced its 2026 ICA All-State teams this week, with 11 Herald-News area softball standouts selected for first-team honors and dozens more for other ICA accolades.

Here is a list of the greater Will/Grundy county area’s honorees.

4A

FIRST TEAM

Mackenzie Bacha, Lincoln-Way East, senior, IF

Addisonn Crumly, Minooka, senior, IF

Reese Forsythe, Lincoln-Way West, senior, C

Taylor Lane, Lockport, senior, OF

SECOND TEAM

Reese Cusack, Lincoln-Way West, senior, IF

Molly Finn, Lincoln-Way West, senior, IF

Cassidy Jagielski, Lincoln-Way East, senior, IF

Emma Sommerfield, Plainfield Central, junior, OF

THIRD TEAM

Anie Balta, Lincoln-Way East, senior, IF

Mia Balta, Lincoln-Way East, junior, P/OF

Abby Brueggmann, Lincoln-Way West, senior, P

Ava Carlson, Minooka, junior, IF

Jocelyn Cushard, Plainfield East, sophomore, P

Giavanna DiCiolla, Lockport, senior, IF

Bridget Faut, Lockport, senior, P

Lillian Roberts, Romeoville, senior,P/UT

Paige Seivert, Lincoln-Way West, senior, OF

Alexis Vander Tuuk, Lockport, senior, C/IF

Joliet Catholic’s Addy Rizzatto looks the Minooka runner back to first on Tuesday, April 7, 2026 in Minooka.

Joliet Catholic’s Addy Rizzatto looks the Minooka runner back to first during a 2026 contest. (Gary Middendorf)

3A

FIRST TEAM

Addy Rizzatto, Joliet Catholic, senior, IF

Claire Podrebarac, Lemont, sophomore, iF

Halie Olson, Morris, junior, IF

Angelina Cole, Providence, senior, OF

SECOND TEAM

Mila Mardjetko, Lemont, sophomore, P

Jessica Pontrelli, Lemont, senior, IF

Mylie Hughes, Morris, senior, P

Aubrey McConnell, Morris, freshman, C

Ava Misch, Providence, junior, IF

Macie Robbins, Providence, sophomore, P

THIRD TEAM

Ella Phelan, Lemont, senior, OF

Wilmington's Molly Southall runs home during the Class 2A Seneca Regional semifinals against Bishop McNamara Tuesday, May 19, 2026.

Wilmington's Molly Southall runs home during the Class 2A Seneca Regional semifinals against Bishop McNamara. (Mason Schweizer)

2A

FIRST TEAM

Tessa Krull, Seneca, senior, P/IF

Hayden Pfeifer, Seneca, junior, P

Molly Southall, Wilmington, senior, OF

SECOND TEAM

Sophia Klawitter, Peotone, senior, P

Emma Mino, Seneca, junior, IF

Khloe Picard, Coal City, senior, C

Taylor Stefancic, Wilmington, senior, IF

Keeley Walsh, Wilmington, junior, IF

THIRD TEAM

Nina Egizio, Wilmington, junior, IF

Gardner-South Wilmington's Kayla Scheuber, left, and Maddie Simms celebrate after the Panthers recorded an out at home plate to end the first inning of the Class 1A Illinois Wesleyan Supersectional against Meridian at Inspiration Field at Carol Willis Park in Bloomington Monday, June 1, 2026.

Gardner-South Wilmington catcher Kayla Scheuber (left) and pitcher Maddie Simms celebrate after the Panthers recorded an out at home plate to end the first inning of the Class 1A Illinois Wesleyan Supersectional. (Mason Schweizer)

1A

FIRST TEAM

Maddie Simms, Gardner-South Wilmington, senior, P/IF

SECOND TEAM

Brynn Christensen, Gardner-South Wilmington, freshman, IF/P

McKenna Woodcock, Dwight, sophomore, C/IF

THIRD TEAM

Taylor Heath, Dwight, senior, P/IF

Ella Mack, Gardner-South Wilmington, junior, IF

Kayla Scheuber, Gardner-South Wilmington, senior, C

SoftballPremiumWill County Front HeadlinesGrundy County Front HeadlinesLincoln-Way East PrepsMinooka PrepsLincoln-Way West PrepsLockport PrepsJoliet Catholic PrepsLemont PrepsMorris PrepsProvidence PrepsSeneca PrepsWilmington PrepsGardner South Wilmington Preps
J.T. Pedelty

J.T. Pedelty

J.T. is a graduate of Streator High School, Illinois Valley Community College and Southern Illinois University-Carbondale who is some 27 years into an award-winning sports journalism career and serves as a regional sports editor for Shaw Local Media and Friday Night Drive.