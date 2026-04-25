Area track and field athletes make most of competitive atmosphere at Manteno Invite

Manteno's Klarke Goranson leads after the first lap of the 800-meter race at the Manteno Track Invite on Friday, April 24, 2026. (Tiffany Blanchette)

Manteno junior Briggs Cann said he always enjoys the energy and atmosphere that come with hosting the Manteno Invite every year.

On Friday, he ran his way to first-place finishes in the 200 meters (22.29), 400 meters (50.18) and the 4x100 relay (43.84), tying him for the most first-place finishes of any athlete at the meet.

Cann ran set a new school record in the 200.

“That was a big PR for me, so I’m proud of myself,” he said. “I just love the atmosphere of this meet and the competitiveness. It makes everyone run better. I appreciate all the coaches, all the teams coming out here and just pushing each other.”

The Panthers 4x100 team of Caden Reiter, Cann, David Skonieczny and Alexsander Lane’s was a shade off the school record (43.38) they set April 24.

Manteno Track Invite Manteno's Alexsander Lane secures first place in the 4x100 relay race at the Manteno Track Invite on Friday, April 24, 2026. (Tiffany Blanchette)

Nicholas Honkisz took first in the 110 hurdles (15.84) to help the Panthers secure second on the boys side with 96.5 points, trailing only Dwight’s 137.

The Manteno girls placed fourth (73) and had Klarke Goranson win both the 800 meters (2:13.74) and 1,600 meters (5:05.62), Olivia McElroy win the high jump (1.57) and DeLanie Monroe take the 3,200 (13:12.19).

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 11 Manteno Track Invite Manteno's Klarke Goranson explodes off the starting line during the 800-meter race at the Manteno Track Invite on Friday, April 24, 2026. (Tiffany Blanchette)

Kankakee’s girls team had a strong showing, placing first overall, even if some of its top runners were either resting or taking on a lightened load.

Senior Trinity Noble is usually a part of the Kays’ blazing-fast 4x100 and 4x200 girls relay teams that had the day off, but she took first in the 200 meters (25.17), her lone event of the night.

Noble said she is looking to finish strong once again after medaling in both relays at state last year.

“It’s pretty bittersweet,” she said of her high school career nearing an end. “My freshman year I took it serious, but not as much. It was kind of more like a fun thing for me. But the more you get out there and do it, you have a more competitive mindset.”

Mikiah Robicheaux took first for the Kays in the 100 meters (13.19), Amiyah Anderson won the 400 meters (59.92), DeMariana Tooles won the 300 hurdles (48.58), Da’Zarria Bradford won the long jump (4.60 m) and the team of Jemya Williams, D’Asia Brown, Kamryn Pullins and Leyah Fuller won the 4x200 relay (1:49.22).

The Kankakee boys had Jysan Grant, George Noble, Nicholas Boyd and Jamari Anderson win the 4x200 relay (1:34.48) and George Noble win the 100 meters (11.26 s).

Manteno Track Invite Dwight's Graham Meister throws discus during the Manteno Track Invite on Friday, April 24, 2026. (Tiffany Blanchette)

Dwight junior Graham Meister helped power the Trojans to a first-place finish on the boys side, winning both the shot put (19.11) and discus (52).

Already a two-time state champ in the shot put, he’s aiming for his first in the discus.

“I feel like the season’s been a lot more consistent this year, so I’ll take that,” he said. “I’ve been training a whole lot more, so that’s a result of that. But I know that those big goals are going to come.”

Manteno Track Invite Bishop McNamara's Malachi Lee competes in the triple jump during the Manteno Track Invite on Friday, April 24, 2026. (Tiffany Blanchette)

Another athlete with his eyes set on a state title is Bishop McNamara’s Malachi Lee, who took first in the long jump (7.07) and second in the triple jump (12.95).

He finished fifth at state in long jump last year at Bradley-Bourbonnais before transferring.

“There’s just some minor things I need to work on to maximize my jumps and hit a PR” he said. “I still need some work in triple since it’s my first year, but I’m catching on quick. But state champ, that’s the only goal and main thing I’m focused on right now.”

Dwight’s Joe Faris took first in the 800 meters (1:54.17) and 1,600 meters (4:47.73) while also taking the 4x400 title (3:32.11) with Tysen Walker, Joseph Duffy and Chris Ozee. Duffy also won the 300-meter hurdles (41.86).

Herscher’s Jeremy Szepelak won the 3,200 meters (10:43.00) and helped the Tigers to a title in the 4x800 relay (9:05.55) with Jackson Kruse, Evan Benoit and Owen Damptz.

On the girls side, Clifton Central’s Kylie Nordmeyer won 100 hurdles (17.64) and Ashtynn Rosenbrock won the shot put (10.86) and discus (36.78). The 4x400 team of Savannah Reed, Eriannah Martinez, Chloe Cotter and Alexis Schultz also won (4:17.28) for the Comets.

Watseka’s Vanysah Hickman won the triple jump (9.01) and Beecher’s Rachel Imig, Lanay Kellum, Maeve McDermott and Madison Smith won the 4x800 relay (10:58.82).