Sydnee Plesko the latest Woodland alum to return to lead program

A former standout player and last year an assistant coach, Sydnee Plesko has taken over as head coach of the Woodland/Flanagan-Cornell softball program. (J.T. Pedelty)

RURAL STREATOR – “Once a Woodland Warrior, always a Woodland Warrior.”

That motto at the small school a few miles south of Streator is being proven true again this spring, with 2021 Woodland graduate Sydnee Plesko taking over the Woodland/Flanagan-Cornell softball program as head coach after serving as an assistant last spring.

“Once I had Jordan [Farris, WFC’s head softball coach from 2014-2022, now the principal at nearby Midland] and Mike [Hoeskstra, longtime assistant and Warriors head coach in 2023 and 2024] as coaches, I knew I wanted to coach with them,” said Plesko, a standout softball and volleyball player as a Warrior. “I loved the way they coached, and their passion for the game was strong, just like mine. Luckily, I was able to coach with Mike for a year in high school and in junior high while I was still in high school.

“I always knew I wanted to coach and I wanted to coach here. I love the Woodland family and the Woodland community. That was always my goal.”

All of the coaches leading varsity sports programs Woodland hosts – girls volleyball (Michelle Pitte), boys basketball (Connor Kaminke), Dance Force (Melanie Burroughs), baseball (Dan Essman) and now softball (Plesko) – are former Warriors.

“Coach Plesko proudly continues our long-standing tradition of alumni giving back to the school and community,” Woodland AD Jennifer Starkey said. “This stands as a powerful testament to the strong sense of family pride and commitment within our district and speaks volumes about the culture at Woodland – one rooted in loyalty, shared history and a genuine love for our school and community.

“Woodland isn’t just a school. It’s home. We are truly grateful for the time, dedication and passion our alumni bring to both athletics and academics.”

Plesko was a Times All-Area first-team selection during her playing days at Woodland, moving on to play NCAA Division III softball at downstate Greenville University. She returned to Woodland as an assistant softball coach and teacher last school year, and then jumped at the chance to take the lead role in a WFC softball program that has meant so much to her.

“I didn’t really plan on being the head coach this early,” Plesko said. “But with Mike stepping down, it just felt like it was my time. I’m excited for that.”

The Streator defense reacts as WFC batter Sydnee Plesko's third-inning double leaves the bat during Plesko's playing days at Woodland. (J.T. Pedelty)

Plesko understood better than anyone that this year’s WFC softball team – while returning all-conference and all-area caliber performers such as Olivia Chismarick, Ella Derossett and Emma Palaschak – would face some early-season growing pains. For the first time in recent memory, the Warriors entered the season without a proven ace pitcher and have surrendered more than 15 runs in three of their four losses during a 1-4 start.

Dating back to the early 2000s, however, the Warriors have traditionally been more of a late-season power than an early-season one. WFC [and before the co-op, Woodland] has won seven regional championships since 2002, four since 2015 and year after year has been a tough out come May for eventual sectional champions and, as often as not, state qualifiers.

That is a program identity Plesko aims to keep nurturing with a focus on “one game at a time” and individual skills improvement, a philosophy she says she learned from her own coaches.

Taking over a team with a winning tradition – especially one that means so much to her – in her mid-20s is a scary proposition, sure. But it’s one Plesko is excited about.

“I was really nervous at first because of the closeness in age [between the coach and her players] and that Jordan and Mike did such a good job with the program,” Plesko said. “I know the expectations are high, and we are kind of in a pitching rebuilding phase, making sure we get that under control.

“But I love the game, and I’m glad to be back in it.”