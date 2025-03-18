St. Bede announces Jack Brady as football coach, Nicole Trenka as volleyball coach

St. Bede Academy has announced the hiring to fill two head coaching vacancies.

Jack Brady, a St. Bede alumnus and assistant coach, has been promoted to head football coach. He succeeds Jim Eustice, who resigned to take over as the Mendota head coach.

Nicole Trenka was hired as the Saint Bede varsity volleyball coach. She follows Kaitlyn Edgcomb, who coached the Bruins to an 18-14 season last year.

“We expect our new fall head coaches to guide and mentor our students for many years and are excited to welcome Coach Trenka into our SBA family as well as watching Coach Brady increase his role within our football program,” St. Bede athletic director Mike Armato said in a press release.

Brady has spent the past nine years serving in various capacities with the Bruins football program and has been very involved with offensive design and coordination the past five seasons.

Armato said Brady plans to immediately begin establishing and meeting with members of his coaching staff, as he is excited to engage in critical summer opportunities, such as annual 7-on-7 events and strength and conditioning sessions.

Trenka currently serves as the 16U coach with the Morris Volleyball Club and was on coaching staff at La Salle-Peru High School in the fall of 2024, where she assisted at the sophomore level. Her previous stops include head club coach for Saint Mary’s College of California as well as assistant coach for the 17U team at the Bay Area Volleyball Club during that time.

She expects to be meeting with returning SBA players soon as well as finalizing her coaching staff.

Trenka is a Saint Mary’s College of California graduate (B.S. in Health and Human Performance) and her playing career includes both beach and club volleyball while at Saint Mary’s.