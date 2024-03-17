Trinity Catholic eighth grade volleyball places third in IESA Class 1A tournament

The Trinity Catholic eighth grade volleyball team placed third in the IESA Class 1A tournament. Team members are Allie Inman, Sofia Sarabia, Lily Tielebein, Aubrey Urbanski, Hanna Waszkowiak, Hailey O'Hare, Payden Kelly and Mary Simonetta. The team is coached by Laura Urbanski, Tara Duncan and Liz Gryzbowski. (Provided by Laura Urbanski)

The Trinity Catholic eighth grade volleyball team placed third in the IESA Class 1A tournament over the weekend in Kankakee.

On Friday, Trinity Catholic defeated Lockport Taft 25-11, 25-16 in a quarterfinal.

Aubrey Urbanski had nine points, two aces, eight kills, six digs and five assists and Hanna Waszkowiak had seven kills, two blocks, 10 points and two aces.

The Saints lost 25-18, 25-19 to Kinderhook Western in Saturday morning’s semifinal before bouncing back to defeat Washington St. Patrick 25-19, 23-25, 25-20 in Saturday afternoon’s third-place match.

In the semifinal, Urbanski had 14 digs, five kills and five assists and Lily Tielbein had nine digs and three assists.

Urbanski had 21 digs, 10 kills, nine points, one ace and six assists, Waszkowiak had 11 points, seven kills and four blocks and Allie Inman had 10 digs, eight kills and seven points.

Trinity finishes the season 18-2.

In Class 3A, Peru Parkside lost 25-11, 25-11 to Staunton in Friday’s quarterfinal in Eureka. The Raiders finish the season 21-3.