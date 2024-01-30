Junior high boys basketball: Oglesby Washington, Mendota Holy Cross qualify for state

Two NewsTribune-area seventh grade boys basketball teams qualified for the IESA state tournament.
Oglesby Washington earned a trip to the Class 2A quarterfinals with a 47-7 rout of Gardner in the Sectional 2 title game at Marseilles Elementary on Monday.
The Bulldogs (20-0) will face Sidell Salt Fork (17-2) at 10 a.m. Saturday at Macon Meridian High School.
The winner plays the winner between Burr Ridge (12-4) and Colchester West Prairie (23-1) in the semifinals at 5 p.m. Saturday.
The third-place game is at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 8 followed by the title game at 7:30 p.m.
Mendota Holy Cross advanced to the Class 1A quarterfinals with a 50-15 victory over Washington St. Patrick in the Sectional 2 title game at St. Patrick on Monday.
The Warriors (16-3) will play Augusta Southeastern (18-4) at 1 p.m. Saturday at East Peoria Central Junior High.
The winner advances to play the winner of Cambridge (19-0) vs. Ottawa Marquette (21-2) in the semifinals at 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
The third-place game is at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 8 followed by the title game at 7:30 p.m.