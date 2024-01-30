January 30, 2024
NewsSubscribeSportseNewspaperShaw Local RadioThe SceneLocal EventsNewsletterStarved Rock CountryGames/Puzzles

Junior high boys basketball: Oglesby Washington, Mendota Holy Cross qualify for state

State quarterfinals set for Saturday

By Kevin Chlum
The Oglesby Washington seventh grade boys basketball team qualified for the IESA Class 2A state tournament. Pictured, front (from left): Brynleigh Engel, Sailor Ernat, Natillie Wozniak, Braelynn Vogel, Sienna Combs, Natalia Hein and Mackenzie Evans. Middle: Randall Simone, Lane Bassett, Kallen Fransen, Eli Hammers, Adrian Hermosillo and Ian Maurer. Back: Asstistant coach Trent Stokes, Brady Blomquist, Johnny Kamnikar, Gavin Stokes, Diku Useini, assistant coach Gary Ghighi, Grayson Konczak, Sib Buffo and coach Tyler DeBrock.

The Oglesby Washington seventh grade boys basketball team qualified for the IESA Class 2A state tournament. Pictured, front (from left): Brynleigh Engel, Sailor Ernat, Natillie Wozniak, Braelynn Vogel, Sienna Combs, Natalia Hein and Mackenzie Evans. Middle: Randall Simone, Lane Bassett, Kallen Fransen, Eli Hammers, Adrian Hermosillo and Ian Maurer. Back: Asstistant coach Trent Stokes, Brady Blomquist, Johnny Kamnikar, Gavin Stokes, Diku Useini, assistant coach Gary Ghighi, Grayson Konczak, Sib Buffo and coach Tyler DeBrock.

Two NewsTribune-area seventh grade boys basketball teams qualified for the IESA state tournament.

Oglesby Washington earned a trip to the Class 2A quarterfinals with a 47-7 rout of Gardner in the Sectional 2 title game at Marseilles Elementary on Monday.

The Bulldogs (20-0) will face Sidell Salt Fork (17-2) at 10 a.m. Saturday at Macon Meridian High School.

The winner plays the winner between Burr Ridge (12-4) and Colchester West Prairie (23-1) in the semifinals at 5 p.m. Saturday.

The third-place game is at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 8 followed by the title game at 7:30 p.m.

The Mendota Holy Cross seventh grade boys basketball team qualified for the IESA Class 1A state tournament. Pictured, bottom (from left): Camden Pawlowski, Will Aughenbaugh, Rafa Arteaga and Liam Jones. Back: Coach Aaron Eddy, Quinn Eddy, Joe Cackley, Cal Doyle and Coach Luke Tillman.

The Mendota Holy Cross seventh grade boys basketball team qualified for the IESA Class 1A state tournament. Pictured, bottom (from left): Camden Pawlowski, Will Aughenbaugh, Rafa Arteaga and Liam Jones. Back: Coach Aaron Eddy, Quinn Eddy, Joe Cackley, Cal Doyle and Coach Luke Tillman.

Mendota Holy Cross advanced to the Class 1A quarterfinals with a 50-15 victory over Washington St. Patrick in the Sectional 2 title game at St. Patrick on Monday.

The Warriors (16-3) will play Augusta Southeastern (18-4) at 1 p.m. Saturday at East Peoria Central Junior High.

The winner advances to play the winner of Cambridge (19-0) vs. Ottawa Marquette (21-2) in the semifinals at 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

The third-place game is at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 8 followed by the title game at 7:30 p.m.