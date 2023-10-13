Timeline of Princeton Tigresses volleyball

Princeton High School marks the 50th year of its volleyball program this fall. Here’s a timeline of the Tigresses program:
1973
One year after the passing of Title IX, PHS fields its first season of volleyball under the direction of coach Julie Nagle. The “A” team finished 4-3, placing second in the NCIC Tournament.
1974
Rita Placek takes over as head coach, embarking on a highly successful 25-year reign.
1976
Wins first district championship
1979
Wins district and first sectional championship; falls to Lexington in supersectional, finishing 18-4, the best record at the time. First season playing in Prouty Gym
1980
Reaches state tournament for first time, falling to Elmhurst IC Catholic (15-11, 15-7) in the Class A quarterfinals, finishing 19-5
1981
Wins district and sectional championships, finishing 19-4
1982
Remains undefeated with NCIC, regional and sectional championships, before falling to Hartsburg-Emden at supersectional, finishing 22-1
1986
Wins regional championship, finishing 22-5
1987
Beats Tiskilwa for regional championship, Marquette for sectional championship before falling to Manteno in supersectional to finish 23-6, then a school record for wins
1988
Wins fourth NCIC championship, beats Tiskilwa for regional championship, Hall for sectional championship; lost to Manteno in supersectional to finish 22-4-3
1989
Beats Tiskilwa for regional championship, Marquette for sectional championship, falls to Manteno in supersectional to finish 22-7
1990
Tigresses capture the Class A State championship, defeating Breese Mater Dei (15-9, 8-15, 15-4), Colchester (15-9, 15-3) and Huntley (15-12, 16-14); final record is 36-2
1994
Returns to the Class A State tournament to face Huntley again, falling 12-15, 15-12, 11-15, to finish 28-7-2
1996
Wins NCIC championship, first regional championship in Class AA, finishing at 31-7
1997
Repeats as Class 2A regional championship, finishing at 31-4
1998
Rita Placek ends a 25-year run as PHS coach with a 495-178-14 record
1999
Julie Sherbeyn takes over as head coach
2001
PHS alum Courtney Sapp becomes head coach
2002
Andy Puck comes over from rival Hall to take over as head coach; wins Class A regional championship, finishing 22-11
2005
Wins Class A regional championship, finishing 24-11
2006
Wins Class A regional championship, finishing 32-7, the second most wins in school history
2007
Wins NCIC Lincoln championship, first Class 2A regional championship, finishing 26-8
2008
After 14 years, PHS makes it back to State, placing fourth in the 2A tournament, falling to Tolono Unity (25-21, 25-19) and Elgin St. Edward (25-22, 26-24); finishes at 28-11-2
2010
Wins its own 2A regional by defeating St. Bede (2-1), beats Rockford Christian (2-0) for Class 2A sectional championship at Stillman Valley, falls to Bloomington Central Catholic (2-0) at Mendota supersectional, finishing 29-10
2011
Repeats as regional champions, defeating Fulton at Bureau Valley, falls to host Riverdale in sectional finals, finishing 28-11
2013
Wins Three Rivers South championship, falls to Morris (2-0) in 3A regional semifinals at Streator, finishing 28-8
2014
First losing season (13-22) in 14 years
2015
Rebounds with a 22-13 record, falling to Rock Falls in 3A regional semifinals
2021
Beats Knoxville for 2A regional championship at Bureau Valley, falls to Macomb in sectional semifinals, finishing at 29-7
2023
Starts 50th season in program history, falling to rival LaSalle-Peru (2-0)