Timeline of Princeton Tigresses volleyball

The 1990 Princeton Tigresses volleyball team captured the 1990 Class A state championship. It remains as the only state championship team in school history and the volleyball state champion from Bureau County and the Illinois Valley. Team members are (front row, from left) Kimberly Norrell, Stephanie Windt, Tonya Gewin, Jennifer Segerstrom, Shannon Sapp, Michelle Goodwin, Ann Gillespie and Marla Wood; (and back row) assistant coach Kaye Pearson, head coach Rita Placek, Marnie Swanson, Rachael Longman, Sacha Esme, Karen Flaherty, Tina Forth, Nicole Coates, Kerry Sluis, assistant coach Eric Tinley and manager Melissa Maile. (BCR file)