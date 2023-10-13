October 13, 2023
Timeline of Princeton Tigresses volleyball

By Kevin Hieronymus
Princeton had its first volleyball team in the fall of 1973, a year after the passing of Title IX. Team members were (front row, from left) Deanna Howarter, Dina Lackey, Joy Farrell, Gail Schleuger and Rita Goble; (and back row) coach Julie Neagle, Jorja Bogott, Theresa Romagnoli, Joan Velon and Susan Zimmerman.

Princeton High School marks the 50th year of its volleyball program this fall. Here’s a timeline of the Tigresses program:

1973

One year after the passing of Title IX, PHS fields its first season of volleyball under the direction of coach Julie Nagle. The “A” team finished 4-3, placing second in the NCIC Tournament.

1974

Rita Placek takes over as head coach, embarking on a highly successful 25-year reign.

Rita Placek came to Princeton High School in the fall of 1974, taking over as volleyball coach in its second season. Team members were Jorja Bogott, Melinda Edgerly, Rita Goble, Deanna Howarter, Dina Lackey, Janet McMahon, Gail Schleuger and Dawn Wagner.

1976

Wins first district championship

1979

Wins district and first sectional championship; falls to Lexington in supersectional, finishing 18-4, the best record at the time. First season playing in Prouty Gym

1980

Reaches state tournament for first time, falling to Elmhurst IC Catholic (15-11, 15-7) in the Class A quarterfinals, finishing 19-5

The 1980 PHS volleyball team was the first to reach the IHSA State Tournament. Team members were (front row, from left) Sharon Lafferty, Michaela Dolk, Cheryl Weeks and Kim Windt; and (back row) Mary Bouxsein, Mary Ellis, De Anne Heuer, Diane Hartwig, Chris Kelly and coach Rita Placek.

1981

Wins district and sectional championships, finishing 19-4

1982

Remains undefeated with NCIC, regional and sectional championships, before falling to Hartsburg-Emden at supersectional, finishing 22-1

1986

Wins regional championship, finishing 22-5

1987

Beats Tiskilwa for regional championship, Marquette for sectional championship before falling to Manteno in supersectional to finish 23-6, then a school record for wins

1988

Wins fourth NCIC championship, beats Tiskilwa for regional championship, Hall for sectional championship; lost to Manteno in supersectional to finish 22-4-3

1989

Beats Tiskilwa for regional championship, Marquette for sectional championship, falls to Manteno in supersectional to finish 22-7

The 1990 Princeton Tigresses volleyball team captured the 1990 Class A state championship. It remains as the only state championship team in school history and the volleyball state champion from Bureau County and the Illinois Valley. Team members are (front row, from left) Kimberly Norrell, Stephanie Windt, Tonya Gewin, Jennifer Segerstrom, Shannon Sapp, Michelle Goodwin, Ann Gillespie and Marla Wood; (and back row) assistant coach Kaye Pearson, head coach Rita Placek, Marnie Swanson, Rachael Longman, Sacha Esme, Karen Flaherty, Tina Forth, Nicole Coates, Kerry Sluis, assistant coach Eric Tinley and manager Melissa Maile. (BCR file)

1990

Tigresses capture the Class A State championship, defeating Breese Mater Dei (15-9, 8-15, 15-4), Colchester (15-9, 15-3) and Huntley (15-12, 16-14); final record is 36-2

1994

Returns to the Class A State tournament to face Huntley again, falling 12-15, 15-12, 11-15, to finish 28-7-2

The 1994 Princeton volleyball team became the third team to advance to the state tournament. Team members were (front row, from left) Kayley Towns, Heidi Fossum, Gina Dipietro, Sara Kiser, Megan Laine and Michelle Nelson; and (back row) Courtney Sapp, Courtney Kieschnick, Janda Forristall, Kendra Schoff, Kim Sluis, Heather Neff and coach Rita Placek.

1996

Wins NCIC championship, first regional championship in Class AA, finishing at 31-7

1997

Repeats as Class 2A regional championship, finishing at 31-4

1998

Rita Placek ends a 25-year run as PHS coach with a 495-178-14 record

1999

Julie Sherbeyn takes over as head coach

2001

PHS alum Courtney Sapp becomes head coach

2002

Andy Puck comes over from rival Hall to take over as head coach; wins Class A regional championship, finishing 22-11

2005

Wins Class A regional championship, finishing 24-11

2006

Wins Class A regional championship, finishing 32-7, the second most wins in school history

2007

Wins NCIC Lincoln championship, first Class 2A regional championship, finishing 26-8

2008

After 14 years, PHS makes it back to State, placing fourth in the 2A tournament, falling to Tolono Unity (25-21, 25-19) and Elgin St. Edward (25-22, 26-24); finishes at 28-11-2

The 2008 Princeton volleyball team placed fourth in the Class 2A state tournament. Team members were (front row, from left) Tara Bonucci, Brooke Mueller, Sylvie Tracy, Sarah Schlund, Megan Gibson, Katlin Peterson and Stephanie Bonucci; and (back row) Molly Stephens, Sarah Schlund, Leah Shaw, coach Andy Puck, Jacquie Kane, Lacey Jensen and Jolynn Kane.

2010

Wins its own 2A regional by defeating St. Bede (2-1), beats Rockford Christian (2-0) for Class 2A sectional championship at Stillman Valley, falls to Bloomington Central Catholic (2-0) at Mendota supersectional, finishing 29-10

2011

Repeats as regional champions, defeating Fulton at Bureau Valley, falls to host Riverdale in sectional finals, finishing 28-11

2013

Wins Three Rivers South championship, falls to Morris (2-0) in 3A regional semifinals at Streator, finishing 28-8

2014

First losing season (13-22) in 14 years

2015

Rebounds with a 22-13 record, falling to Rock Falls in 3A regional semifinals

2021

Beats Knoxville for 2A regional championship at Bureau Valley, falls to Macomb in sectional semifinals, finishing at 29-7

2023

Starts 50th season in program history, falling to rival LaSalle-Peru (2-0)

The 2023 varsity volleyball team is the 50th in school history for Princeton High School. Team members are (front row, from left) Paige Jesse, Ella Kinnamon, Miyah Fox, Natasha Faber-Fox and Mia Buccini and (back row) Kelsea Klingenberg, Mariska Mount, Chrissy Sierens, Ellie Harp, Keighley Davis, Caroline Keutzer and Karsyn Brucker.

