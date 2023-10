The Malden Musketeers captured the BVEC Tournament championship game defeating PCA 25-15, 25-10 at Malden Grade School.

The Musketeers finished 16-0 as regular and tournament champions.

LaMoille defeated Bradford 25-22, 25-9 in the third-place game.

Bradford finished as undefeated (12-0) conference champions in the seventh grade. Malden (9-3 was second.