Volleyball: Postseason picture laid out for area teams

Princeton will be hosting a Class 2A sectional volleyball tournament in two weeks.
Now it knows the path it will have to take to make it home.
The Tigresses (16-15-1) drew the No. 7 seed of the subsectional A, sent to the Chillicothe IVC Regional to face No. 3 El Paso-Gridley at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 24.
Princeton will be joined at the Chillicothe Regional by No. 10 Hall, which will play No. 9 Kewanee at 6 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 23. Host IVC is the team to beat as the No. 2 seed.
No. 8 Bureau Valley (13-15) will face No. 9 Rockridge at the Class 2A Sherrard Regional at 6 p.m. on Oct. 24. Their winner will meet No. 1 Orion at 6 p.m. on Oct. 24.
The other regional favorites feeding into the Princeton Sectional are No. 1 Fieldcrest (23-4) at Mendota and No. 2 Rock Falls at Riverdale.
Putnam County will host a Class 1A regional, drawing the No. 3 seed and a Oct. 24 date at 6 p.m. with No. 14 DePue. No. 6 St. Bede and No. 13 LaMoille will follow at 7 p.m.
No. 2 Wethersfield is the regional favorite.
Annawan is the No. 1 seed coming out of the Henry Regional, which also feeds into the Princeville Sectional along with the regional winners from Monmouth (No. 2 United) and Peoria Heights (No. 1 Illini Bluffs).