BCR Boys Golf Regional preview

Streator Woodland Class 1A Regional

Where: Wolf Creek Golf Course, Pontiac.

When: Wednesday, Sept. 27, 9 a.m.

Area teams: Fieldcrest, Hall, Henry, Marquette, Putnam County, St. Bede, Woodland.

Other teams: El Paso-Gridley, Midland, Peoria Christian, Peoria Heights, Princeville, Roanoke-Benson.

Worthy of note: St. Bede won last week’s Tri-County Conference championship at Wolf Creek. The Bruins are the defending regional champions, returning four of its top six golfers - Logan Potthoff, Ryan Slingsby, Abraham Wiesbrock and Luke Tunnell. Bruins coach Rich Cummings said, “If we hit what we’re capable of, we could be happy at the end of the day.” Hall junior Landen Plym (78) was last year’s regional medalist on his home course at Spring Creek and went on to advance to state. He was fourth in last week’s Three Rivers Meet.

Next: The top three teams and 10 individuals not on advancing teams will advance to the Sherrard Sectional at Fyre Lake Golf Club.

Riverdale Class 1A Regional

Where: Byron Hill Golf Course

When: Wednesday, Sept. 27, 9 a.m.

Area teams: Amboy, Bureau Valley, Earlville

Other teams: Alleman, Erie-Prophetstown, Fulton, Indian Creek, Lanark Eastland, Newman, Oregon, Polo, Riverdale, West Carroll

Worthy of note: Bureau Valley advanced to sectionals last year, placing third at the St. Bede Regional. Three members return from that team, including sophomore ace Wyatt Novotny along with juniors Landon Birdsley and Colin Stabler. Novotny placed fifth in last week’s Three Rivers Meet.

Next: The top three teams and 10 individuals not on advancing teams will advance to the Sherrard Sectional at Fyre Lake Golf Club.

Rock Falls Class 2A Regional

Where: Deer Valley Country Club, Deer Grove.

When: Wednesday, Sept. 27, 9 a.m.

Area teams: Princeton.

Other teams: Byron, Dixon, Geneseo, Kewanee, Rochelle, Rock Falls, Sterling, Stillman Valley.

Worthy of note: The Tigers will face a field of six former NCIC rivals plus Byron and Stillman Valley. PHS senior Tyson Phillips advanced to sectionals a year ago. The Tigers finished fourth in the Three Rivers Meet last week, led by junior Luke Smith (85) and Phillips (86).

Next: The top three teams and 10 individuals not on advancing teams will advance to the Freeport Sectional at Park Hills Golf Course.