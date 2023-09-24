The Times Area Roundup: Pirates boys golf three-peats at Mendota Ryder Cup

Boys golf
Pirates three-peat at Ryder Cup: At Mendota Country Club on Saturday, the Ottawa Pirates won the Mendota Ryder Cup championship for the third consecutive season.
Ottawa shot a team 221 to tie the 2008 Ottawa team’s low-round record for the event, with all of Ottawa’s duos placing in the top 10, led by Seth Cooper and Chandler Creedon with a second-place 73.
Morris was second with a 232.
Boys soccer
Indian Creek 9, Sandwich 3: At Shabbona, the visiting Indians saw Diego Diaz score a pair of goals, Gael Salgado add one goal, Kayden Page credited with three assists and John Carlson make a dozen saves in the loss.
Sandwich, Ottawa run at Rock River: At Hoover Park in Sterling, Ottawa and Sandwich both fielded teams in the Rock River Run.
In the boys event, Ottawa (427) was 15th and Sandwich (432) 16th in a field of 20 teams. Sandwich’s Max Cryer (32nd, 17:20.4) and Ottawa’s Lucas Farabaugh (40th, 17:25.3) put in top-50 finishes.
In the girls event, Sandwich ace Sunny Weber cruised to the individual championship in 17:27.2, more than a half-minute better than the runner-up, leading Sandwich (225) to an eighth-place finish. Ottawa (308) came in 12th of 17 teams.
Sandwich’s Joanna Rivers (36th, 21:21.6), Ottawa’s Shaylen Quinn (47th, 21:51.5) and Ottawa’s Addyson Miller (50th, 21:57.1) also finished in the top 50.
Streator competes at ICC: At Illinois Central College, Streator took part in the East Peoria Invitational, with the girls 15th of 15 teams (led by Lily Kupec’s 104th-place finish) and the boys 14th of 15 (led by Chase Lane’s 111th-place run).
Boys soccer
Earlville 5, Stillman Valley 4: At Earlville, the host Red Raiders earned the nonconference win.