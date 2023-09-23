September 23, 2023
Lineup set for St. Bede Homecoming 2023

2023 Hall of Fame inductions, state championship ring presentation to be held

By Kevin Hieronymus
St. Bede Bruins logo

St. Bede Academy will honor its 2023 Hall of Fame inductees and its 2023 State Championship softball team as part of its 2023 Homecoming ceremonies on Saturday, Sept. 30.

The Bruins football team will be playing Elmwood Park for the Homecoming game at 1 p.m.

The Hall of Fame inductions will be held at 10 a.m. in Abbot Vincent Gymnasium.

Individual inductees to be inducted are:

Caitlin (Edgcumb) Colling (2002-06) - a standout pitcher (4-time BCR Player of the Year) and basketball player

Emily Balestri (1998-2002) - tennis, basketball and softball athlete

Ralph Levaccare (1969-73) - boarding student and football player

Richard Verucchi (1960-64) - football, basketball and track athlete

Ken Anderson - basketball coach and teacher from 1983-91, to be honored posthumously

The 1972-73 Bruins football team, which finished 7-2, will also be inducted.

St. Bede will also host a ring presentation for the Academy’s 2023 state championship softball team at noon at the Abbot Philip Davey Softball Field. Members of the first-ever Academy female sports program will assist in the presentation of the rings the players and coaches.

The Bruins softball team upended two-time defending state champion Illini Bluffs with a come-from-behind 7-6 victory to capture the Class 1A state title on June 3 in Peoria.