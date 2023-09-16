September 16, 2023
BCR roundup for Saturday, Sept. 16: Hall’s Landen Plym wins Princeton Invite

Tigers finish second in own event

By Kevin Hieronymus
Hall’s Landen Plym won Saturday’s Princeton Invitational golf meet at Wyaton Hills Saturday.

The Red Devils junior ace shot a 72, edging Newman’s Logan Palmer by two strokes. Bureau Valley’s Wyatt Novotny (78) was third.

Rock Falls tool the team title, beating out the host Tigers, 344-348. Bureau Valley and Mendota tied for third at 350 with Hall (355) placing fifth.

Princeton’s Tyson Phillips tied for seventh place with an 86 and Luke Smith and Jackson Mason tied for ninth place with 87s. Also scoring for PHS was Jayden Fulkerson (88) while Kaiden Coomer added a 101, Cayden Benavidez a 104 and Nolan Kloepping a 107.

Also scoring for Hall were Noah Plym (92), Jake Diaz (94) and Joe Perez (97).

Joining Novotny on the Storm care were Atticus Middleton (89), Collin Stabler (91), Landen Birdsley (92), Landon Smith (94) and Logan Philhower (95).